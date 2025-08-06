This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Rob Oliver upgraded monday.com Ltd. MNDY from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $280 to $310. Monday.Com shares closed at $249.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Paul Knight upgraded Cryoport, Inc. CYRX from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $15. CryoPort shares closed at $6.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $13 to $16. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $13.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded the rating for Comerica Incorporated CMA from Underperform to Hold and boosted the price target from $50 to $70. Comerica shares closed at $67.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded CarMax, Inc. KMX from Underweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $65 to $58. CarMax shares closed at $56.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
