August 6, 2025 8:03 AM 2 min read

This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Rob Oliver upgraded monday.com Ltd. MNDY from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $280 to $310. Monday.Com shares closed at $249.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Paul Knight upgraded Cryoport, Inc. CYRX from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $15. CryoPort shares closed at $6.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $13 to $16. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $13.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded the rating for Comerica Incorporated CMA from Underperform to Hold and boosted the price target from $50 to $70. Comerica shares closed at $67.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded CarMax, Inc. KMX from Underweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $65 to $58. CarMax shares closed at $56.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CMA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CMA Logo
CMAComerica Inc
$66.67-1.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.59
Growth
37.04
Quality
57.75
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CYRX Logo
CYRXCryoPort Inc
$7.8716.8%
GO Logo
GOGrocery Outlet Holding Corp
$15.3918.2%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$57.061.71%
MNDY Logo
MNDYMonday.Com Ltd
$256.002.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved