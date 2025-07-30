July 30, 2025 11:25 AM 2 min read

This Ecolab Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Ecolab Inc. ECL from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $273 to $300. Ecolab shares closed at $259.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker upgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $126 to $130. Brown & Brown shares closed at $91.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen upgraded Aon plc AON from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $400 to $426. Aon shares closed at $354.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Arpine Kocharyan upgraded Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.5 to $11. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $6.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from Perform to Outperform and announced a $238 price target. PNC Financial shares closed at $193.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ECL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

