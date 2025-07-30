This Ecolab Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Ecolab Inc . ECL from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $273 to $300. Ecolab shares closed at $259.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker upgraded Brown & Brown, Inc . BRO from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $126 to $130. Brown & Brown shares closed at $91.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen upgraded Aon plc AON from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $400 to $426. Aon shares closed at $354.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Arpine Kocharyan upgraded Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.5 to $11. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $6.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from Perform to Outperform and announced a $238 price target. PNC Financial shares closed at $193.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

