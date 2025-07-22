July 22, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read

This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded the rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $14 price target. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $10.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $45 to $60. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $56.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma upgraded the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Market Perform to Outperform. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $109.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. STM from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $23 to $50. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $32.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

