This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded the rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $14 price target. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $10.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $14 price target. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $10.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $45 to $60. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $56.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $45 to $60. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $56.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma upgraded the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Market Perform to Outperform. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $109.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Market Perform to Outperform. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $109.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. STM from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $23 to $50. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $32.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock