This Otis Worldwide Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $101 to $109. Otis Worldwide shares closed at $100.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Agnieszka Pustula upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from Sell to Neutral and announced a $30 price target. Warner Music shares closed at $30.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Noah Hungness upgraded the rating for National Fuel Gas Company NFG from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $107. National Fuel Gas shares closed at $84.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded APi Group Corporation APG from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $42. APi Group shares closed at $34.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Zach Parham upgraded the rating for California Resources Corporation CRC from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $60 to $63. California Resources shares closed at $47.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
