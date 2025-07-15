This Otis Worldwide Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $101 to $109. Otis Worldwide shares closed at $100.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Agnieszka Pustula upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from Sell to Neutral and announced a $30 price target. Warner Music shares closed at $30.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Noah Hungness upgraded the rating for National Fuel Gas Company NFG from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $107. National Fuel Gas shares closed at $84.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded APi Group Corporation APG from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $42. APi Group shares closed at $34.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Zach Parham upgraded the rating for California Resources Corporation CRC from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $60 to $63. California Resources shares closed at $47.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

