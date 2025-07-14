This Mastercard Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink upgraded the rating for nCino, Inc. NCNO from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $38. Ncino shares closed at $28.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell upgraded Mastercard Incorporated MA from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $616. Mastercard shares closed at $550.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the rating for WK Kellogg Co KLG from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $14 to $23. WK Kellogg shares closed at $22.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Visteon Corporation VC from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $142. Visteon shares closed at $110.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart upgraded the rating for Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from Market Perform to Outperform. Stitch Fix shares closed at $3.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

