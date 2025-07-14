July 14, 2025 8:27 AM 2 min read

This Mastercard Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Joe Vruwink upgraded the rating for nCino, Inc. NCNO from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $38. Ncino shares closed at $28.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell upgraded Mastercard Incorporated MA from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $616. Mastercard shares closed at $550.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the rating for WK Kellogg Co KLG from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $14 to $23. WK Kellogg shares closed at $22.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Visteon Corporation VC from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $142. Visteon shares closed at $110.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart upgraded the rating for Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from Market Perform to Outperform. Stitch Fix shares closed at $3.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

