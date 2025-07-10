This AMD Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded the rating for Roku, Inc. ROKU from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $115 price target. Roku shares closed at $88.63 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Oracle Corporation ORCL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $190 to $270. Oracle shares closed at $234.50 on Wednesday.

HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from Hold to Buy and announced a $200 price target. AMD shares closed at $138.41 on Wednesday.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded Piper Sandler Companies PIPR from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $339 price target. Piper Sandler shares closed at $289.78 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho upgraded the rating for McDonald's Corporation MCD from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $345. McDonald's shares closed at $292.98 on Wednesday.

