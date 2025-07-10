July 10, 2025 9:58 AM 2 min read

This AMD Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded the rating for Roku, Inc. ROKU from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $115 price target. Roku shares closed at $88.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Oracle Corporation ORCL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $190 to $270. Oracle shares closed at $234.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from Hold to Buy and announced a $200 price target. AMD shares closed at $138.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded Piper Sandler Companies PIPR from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $339 price target. Piper Sandler shares closed at $289.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho upgraded the rating for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $345. McDonald’s shares closed at $292.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$142.663.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.40
Growth
96.94
Quality
80.13
Value
13.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$297.291.46%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$238.331.07%
PIPR Logo
PIPRPiper Sandler Cos
$296.382.28%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$88.820.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved