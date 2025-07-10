This AMD Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded the rating for Roku, Inc. ROKU from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $115 price target. Roku shares closed at $88.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Oracle Corporation ORCL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $190 to $270. Oracle shares closed at $234.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from Hold to Buy and announced a $200 price target. AMD shares closed at $138.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgraded Piper Sandler Companies PIPR from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $339 price target. Piper Sandler shares closed at $289.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho upgraded the rating for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $345. McDonald’s shares closed at $292.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$142.663.07%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.40
Growth
96.94
Quality
80.13
Value
13.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm