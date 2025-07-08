This Southwest Gas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded the rating for Sunrun Inc. RUN from Underweight to Sector Weight. Sunrun shares closed at $11.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $82. Southwest Gas shares closed at $72.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from Underweight to Sector Weight. SolarEdge shares closed at $26.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert upgraded Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $20 price target. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $14.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
