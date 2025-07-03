This Meta Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Laura Martin upgraded the rating for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from Underperform to Hold. Meta shares closed at $713.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underperform to Hold. Meta shares closed at $713.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded the rating for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN from Peer Perform to Outperform. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $17.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying META stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock