This Meta Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Needham analyst Laura Martin upgraded the rating for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from Underperform to Hold. Meta shares closed at $713.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded the rating for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN from Peer Perform to Outperform. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $17.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
