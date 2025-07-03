July 3, 2025 9:36 AM 1 min read

This Meta Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Laura Martin upgraded the rating for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from Underperform to Hold. Meta shares closed at $713.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded the rating for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN from Peer Perform to Outperform. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $17.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

