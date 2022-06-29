Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2022

Upgrades

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Heritage Financial Corp HFWA was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Heritage Financial showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $20.95. At the end of the last trading period, Heritage Financial closed at $24.93.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Synopsys Inc SNPS was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $2.50, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synopsys shows a 52-week-high of $377.60 and a 52-week-low of $255.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $303.67.

For Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Cadence Design Sys earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cadence Design Sys shows a 52-week-high of $192.70 and a 52-week-low of $132.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $150.12.

For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $10.76, compared to $18.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $426.16 and a 52-week-low of $278.15. Goldman Sachs Group closed at $299.49 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY was changed from Neutral to Buy. O'Reilly Automotive earned $7.17 in the first quarter, compared to $7.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $748.68 and a 52-week-low of $554.38. At the end of the last trading period, O'Reilly Automotive closed at $630.52.

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for TotalEnergies SE TTE was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. TotalEnergies earned $3.40 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TotalEnergies shows a 52-week-high of $61.15 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.30.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for McDonald's Corp MCD was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $217.68. At the end of the last trading period, McDonald's closed at $242.83.

For Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Ulta Beauty had an EPS of $6.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $438.63 and a 52-week-low of $319.05. At the end of the last trading period, Ulta Beauty closed at $385.90.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Oracle Corp ORCL was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Oracle earned $1.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.34 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. Oracle closed at $68.58 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Seven Hills Realty Trust earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.09. At the end of the last trading period, Seven Hills Realty Trust closed at $10.60.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Universal Display Corp OLED was changed from Buy to Neutral. Universal Display earned $1.05 in the first quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.00 and a 52-week-low of $103.15. Universal Display closed at $110.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For Zendesk Inc ZEN, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.43 and a 52-week-low of $54.16. Zendesk closed at $74.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For Texas Instruments Inc TXN, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.26 and a 52-week-low of $149.10. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Instruments closed at $154.16.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc EBMT was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Eagle Bancorp Montana had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $18.69. At the end of the last trading period, Eagle Bancorp Montana closed at $19.60.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc QRVO from Neutral to Underperform. Qorvo earned $3.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.46 and a 52-week-low of $91.91. Qorvo closed at $98.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Skyworks Solutions had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.37. The current stock performance of Skyworks Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $197.62 and a 52-week-low of $88.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.22.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for World Acceptance Corp WRLD was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, World Acceptance showed an EPS of $2.97, compared to $6.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $265.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.96. At the end of the last trading period, World Acceptance closed at $120.17.

For Rent-A-Center Inc RCII, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Rent-A-Center earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.76 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, Rent-A-Center closed at $21.66.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Sally Beauty Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sally Beauty Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.19.

For Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Upstart Hldgs closed at $35.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Accenture PLC ACN, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Accenture earned $2.79 in the third quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accenture shows a 52-week-high of $417.37 and a 52-week-low of $268.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $283.80.

For Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Cognyte Software had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Cognyte Software shows a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.58.

For Teradyne Inc TER, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Teradyne showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $85.66. Teradyne closed at $95.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For JOANN Inc JOAN, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, JOANN had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $8.15.

For Diageo PLC DEO, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.14 and a 52-week-low of $166.24. At the end of the last trading period, Diageo closed at $179.32.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Altria Group Inc MO from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $41.00. At the end of the last trading period, Altria Group closed at $43.19.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Bath & Body Works showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bath & Body Works shows a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.00.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp CCI from Buy to Hold. Crown Castle Intl earned $1.87 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $153.70. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Castle Intl closed at $168.59.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cepton Inc CPTN. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Cepton. In the first quarter, Cepton showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cepton shows a 52-week-high of $80.16 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.48.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITHAX Acquisition Corp ITHX. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for ITHAX Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, ITHAX Acquisition closed at $9.93.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coupang Inc CPNG. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Coupang. Coupang earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.70.

With a Buy rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc AMZN. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Amazon.com. In the first quarter, Amazon.com showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amazon.com shows a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $101.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.40.

With a Sell rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc MDB. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for MongoDB. For the first quarter, MongoDB had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of MongoDB shows a 52-week-high of $590.00 and a 52-week-low of $213.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.35.

With a Neutral rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Snowflake. Snowflake earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $143.76.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Boise Cascade Co BCC with a Hold rating. The price target for Boise Cascade is set to $64.00. Boise Cascade earned $7.61 in the first quarter, compared to $3.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.51. Boise Cascade closed at $59.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX. The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Louisiana-Pacific. For the first quarter, Louisiana-Pacific had an EPS of $5.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $49.98. At the end of the last trading period, Louisiana-Pacific closed at $51.25.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser Co WY. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Weyerhaeuser. Weyerhaeuser earned $1.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $32.58. At the end of the last trading period, Weyerhaeuser closed at $33.39.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic Corp PCH with a Hold rating. The price target for PotlatchDeltic is set to $50.00. In the first quarter, PotlatchDeltic showed an EPS of $2.50, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PotlatchDeltic shows a 52-week-high of $61.51 and a 52-week-low of $44.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.30.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on WeWork Inc WE. The price target seems to have been set at $6.50 for WeWork. For the first quarter, WeWork had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.34. The current stock performance of WeWork shows a 52-week-high of $14.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.52.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc THG. The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Hanover Insurance Gr. For the first quarter, Hanover Insurance Gr had an EPS of $3.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The current stock performance of Hanover Insurance Gr shows a 52-week-high of $155.55 and a 52-week-low of $121.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.67.

With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on ASML Holding NV ASML. The price target seems to have been set at $590.00 for ASML Holding. ASML Holding earned $1.94 in the first quarter, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ASML Holding shows a 52-week-high of $895.93 and a 52-week-low of $461.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $490.41.

Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $62.00. For the first quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.17 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Wynn Resorts closed at $59.51 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen Inc SGEN. The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Seagen. For the first quarter, Seagen had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.79 and a 52-week-low of $105.43. Seagen closed at $178.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc RUN. The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Sunrun. For the first quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.60 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. Sunrun closed at $23.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $22.00. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. At the end of the last trading period, Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $18.68.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on SunPower Corp SPWR with an Underweight rating. The price target for SunPower is set to $17.00. In the first quarter, SunPower showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.61 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $16.97.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc GNRC. The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Generac Hldgs. Generac Hldgs earned $2.09 in the first quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $197.94. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $217.02.

With a Neutral rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc GWH. The price target seems to have been set at $3.50 for ESS Tech. ESS Tech earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. ESS Tech closed at $3.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault Holdings Inc NRGV. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Energy Vault Holdings. The current stock performance of Energy Vault Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Power Inc SLDP with a Buy rating. The price target for Solid Power is set to $8.00. In the first quarter, Solid Power showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. Solid Power closed at $5.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming Inc PENN. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Penn National Gaming. Penn National Gaming earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.40 and a 52-week-low of $26.46. At the end of the last trading period, Penn National Gaming closed at $31.79.

Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Marriott Vacations is set to $136.00. For the first quarter, Marriott Vacations had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.74 and a 52-week-low of $110.08. Marriott Vacations closed at $120.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is set to $125.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $167.99 and a 52-week-low of $108.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.28.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corp H. The price target seems to have been set at $103.00 for Hyatt Hotels. For the first quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. At the end of the last trading period, Hyatt Hotels closed at $75.64.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Carnival Corp CCL. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Carnival. In the second quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.53 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Carnival closed at $10.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc WH. The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For the first quarter, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.86 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. At the end of the last trading period, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts closed at $67.48.

Barclays initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International Inc CHH with an Underweight rating. The price target for Choice Hotels Intl is set to $107.00. For the first quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $157.46 and a 52-week-low of $109.09. Choice Hotels Intl closed at $114.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International Inc MAR. The price target seems to have been set at $164.00 for Marriott Intl. In the first quarter, Marriott Intl showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.90 and a 52-week-low of $127.23. Marriott Intl closed at $138.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Travel+Leisure Co TNL. The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Travel+Leisure. For the first quarter, Travel+Leisure had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Travel+Leisure shows a 52-week-high of $63.19 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.17.

Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hilton Grand Vacations is set to $50.00. Hilton Grand Vacations earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $34.31. At the end of the last trading period, Hilton Grand Vacations closed at $37.37.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group RCL. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Royal Caribbean Gr. For the first quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr had an EPS of $4.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.27 and a 52-week-low of $34.10. Royal Caribbean Gr closed at $40.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line earned $1.82 in the first quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $12.76.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine Inc APPS with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Turbine is set to $29.00. Digital Turbine earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.98 and a 52-week-low of $14.43. At the end of the last trading period, Digital Turbine closed at $17.00.

Barclays initiated coverage on Ballys Corp BALY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ballys is set to $21.00. Ballys earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.23 and a 52-week-low of $17.54. Ballys closed at $20.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming Corp BYD. The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Boyd Gaming. Boyd Gaming earned $1.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $47.66. At the end of the last trading period, Boyd Gaming closed at $51.82.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc DKNG. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for DraftKings. For the first quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. DraftKings closed at $12.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS with an Overweight rating. The price target for Las Vegas Sands is set to $39.00. For the first quarter, Las Vegas Sands had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.56 and a 52-week-low of $28.88. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $34.51.

Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts Inc MTN with an Underweight rating. The price target for Vail Resorts is set to $217.00. Vail Resorts earned $9.16 in the third quarter, compared to $6.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.24 and a 52-week-low of $218.37. At the end of the last trading period, Vail Resorts closed at $227.55.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Caesars Entertainment. In the first quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Caesars Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $119.81 and a 52-week-low of $37.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.97.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blue Bird Corp BLBD with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Bird is set to $13.00. Blue Bird earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Blue Bird closed at $9.93 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co LEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Lion Electric had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. At the end of the last trading period, Lion Electric closed at $4.46.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on REV Group Inc REVG with a Neutral rating. The price target for REV Group is set to $11.00. In the second quarter, REV Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, REV Group closed at $11.04.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare Corp ADUS. The price target seems to have been set at $101.00 for Addus HomeCare. For the first quarter, Addus HomeCare had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.11 and a 52-week-low of $68.57. Addus HomeCare closed at $83.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc AMED. The price target seems to have been set at $128.00 for Amedisys. Amedisys earned $1.23 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amedisys shows a 52-week-high of $276.21 and a 52-week-low of $101.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.71.

See all analyst ratings initiations.