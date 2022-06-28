Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2022

Upgrades

For Banner Corp BANR, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Banner had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The current stock performance of Banner shows a 52-week-high of $66.79 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.34.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Universal Technical had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Technical closed at $7.56.

For Microchip Technology Inc MCHP, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Microchip Technology earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.13 and a 52-week-low of $56.24. Microchip Technology closed at $60.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.28 and a 52-week-low of $4.36. Riot Blockchain closed at $4.89 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc OVV from Neutral to Overweight. Ovintiv earned $2.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.30 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. Ovintiv closed at $47.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.45 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $55.38 at the end of the last trading period.

For Snowflake Inc SNOW, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $148.15.

Downgrades

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co SHEN was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shenandoah showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. At the end of the last trading period, Shenandoah closed at $25.56.

For Zendesk Inc ZEN, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zendesk shows a 52-week-high of $153.43 and a 52-week-low of $54.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.65.

For eBay Inc EBAY, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. eBay earned $1.05 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eBay shows a 52-week-high of $81.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.38.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Farfetch Ltd FTCH from Buy to Neutral. Farfetch earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. At the end of the last trading period, Farfetch closed at $8.88.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, JELD-WEN Holding showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.11.

For Portland General Electric Co POR, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Portland Gen Electric earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.02. At the end of the last trading period, Portland Gen Electric closed at $49.49.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Novo Nordisk showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novo Nordisk shows a 52-week-high of $122.16 and a 52-week-low of $82.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.89.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for State Street Corporation STT was changed from Buy to Hold. State Street earned $1.59 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $61.29. At the end of the last trading period, State Street closed at $65.21.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Boston Beer Co Inc SAM from Neutral to Sell. Boston Beer Co earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $5.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1059.04 and a 52-week-low of $287.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $333.99.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Epizyme Inc EPZM from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Epizyme had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.86 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. At the end of the last trading period, Epizyme closed at $1.48.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Smart Share Global Ltd EM was changed from Buy to Neutral. Smart Share Glb earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $10.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Smart Share Glb shows a 52-week-high of $6.20 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.12.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on 1847 Goedeker Inc GOED. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for 1847 Goedeker. 1847 Goedeker earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1847 Goedeker shows a 52-week-high of $4.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.32.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa SAB TV. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.76 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. Grupo Televisa closed at $8.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Polaris Inc PII. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Polaris. For the first quarter, Polaris had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.79 and a 52-week-low of $94.24. Polaris closed at $106.92 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Holley Inc HLLY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Holley is set to $14.00. For the first quarter, Holley had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Holley closed at $10.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI Inc SOUN with an Outperform rating. The price target for SoundHound AI is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, SoundHound AI had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. At the end of the last trading period, SoundHound AI closed at $2.94.

For Enovis Corp ENOV, Argus Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $54.43. At the end of the last trading period, Enovis closed at $58.99.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences Inc COGT with a Buy rating. The price target for Cogent Biosciences is set to $15.00. Cogent Biosciences earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, Cogent Biosciences closed at $8.99.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive Inc RSI with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Rush Street Interactive is set to $12.00. Rush Street Interactive earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. Rush Street Interactive closed at $4.84 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International MGM. The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for MGM Resorts Intl. For the first quarter, MGM Resorts Intl had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.41. At the end of the last trading period, MGM Resorts Intl closed at $30.03.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment Inc GDEN with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Golden Entertainment is set to $63.00. In the first quarter, Golden Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.96 and a 52-week-low of $39.27. Golden Entertainment closed at $41.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ballys Corp BALY, JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Ballys earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.59 and a 52-week-low of $17.54. At the end of the last trading period, Ballys closed at $20.79.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillos Inc PTLO. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Portillos. Portillos earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Portillos shows a 52-week-high of $57.73 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.98.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming Inc PENN with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Penn National Gaming is set to $52.00. For the first quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.40 and a 52-week-low of $26.46. At the end of the last trading period, Penn National Gaming closed at $32.32.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc DKNG with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. DraftKings closed at $13.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.P. Carey Inc WPC. The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for W.P. Carey. In the first quarter, W.P. Carey showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.10 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. At the end of the last trading period, W.P. Carey closed at $86.57.

Stifel initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics Inc KDNY with a Buy rating. The price target for Chinook Therapeutics is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, Chinook Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Chinook Therapeutics closed at $18.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT with a Neutral rating. The price target for JB Hunt Transport Servs is set to $178.00. In the first quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $153.92. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $162.16.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Knight-Swift is set to $70.00. Knight-Swift earned $1.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Knight-Swift shows a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $42.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.76.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises Inc WERN. The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Werner Enterprises. For the first quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Werner Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $48.79 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.94.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc SNDR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Schneider National is set to $32.00. For the first quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.48. At the end of the last trading period, Schneider National closed at $22.78.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP. The price target seems to have been set at $74.00 for Canadian Pacific Railway. For the first quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $70.64.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL. The price target seems to have been set at $282.00 for Old Dominion Freight Line. For the first quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of $373.58 and a 52-week-low of $231.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $260.06.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Saia Inc SAIA. The price target seems to have been set at $234.00 for Saia. Saia earned $2.98 in the first quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $168.03. Saia closed at $190.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway Co CNI with a Neutral rating. The price target for Canadian National Railway is set to $122.00. Canadian National Railway earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.19 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Canadian National Railway closed at $113.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc XPO with an Outperform rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $65.00. In the first quarter, XPO Logistics showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of XPO Logistics shows a 52-week-high of $150.79 and a 52-week-low of $45.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.34.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern Corp NSC with an Outperform rating. The price target for Norfolk Southern is set to $267.00. For the first quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $2.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The current stock performance of Norfolk Southern shows a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $219.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $227.73.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TFI International Inc TFII with an Outperform rating. The price target for TFI International is set to $103.00. For the first quarter, TFI International had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.50 and a 52-week-low of $71.63. TFI International closed at $79.69 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ArcBest Corp ARCB with an Outperform rating. The price target for ArcBest is set to $102.00. ArcBest earned $3.08 in the first quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.86. At the end of the last trading period, ArcBest closed at $72.20.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CSX Corp CSX. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for CSX. For the first quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.42 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. CSX closed at $29.32 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW with an Underperform rating. The price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is set to $102.00. In the first quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.99 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $105.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc GXO with an Outperform rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $65.00. GXO Logistics earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.92 and a 52-week-low of $42.84. GXO Logistics closed at $46.06 at the end of the last trading period.

