Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2022

Upgrades

According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc PPG was changed from Hold to Buy. PPG Indus earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.32 and a 52-week-low of $107.06. At the end of the last trading period, PPG Indus closed at $121.01.

OTR Global upgraded the previous rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG from Mixed to Positive. In the first quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $5.70, compared to $5.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1196.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1329.02.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Vermilion Energy Inc VET from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Vermilion Energy earned $1.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. At the end of the last trading period, Vermilion Energy closed at $17.86.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Atlassian Corporation PLC TEAM from Neutral to Buy. Atlassian Corporation earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlassian Corporation shows a 52-week-high of $483.13 and a 52-week-low of $159.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.32.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for The Simply Good Foods Co SMPL was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.77 and a 52-week-low of $32.94. Simply Good Foods closed at $38.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.60 in the first quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $373.58 and a 52-week-low of $231.31. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $257.72.

For Chewy Inc CHWY, Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Chewy earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $97.74 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.16.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for National Vision Holdings Inc EYE was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, National Vision Holdings had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.59. At the end of the last trading period, National Vision Holdings closed at $29.81.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.43 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $63.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for AutoZone Inc AZO was changed from Neutral to Buy. AutoZone earned $29.03 in the third quarter, compared to $26.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2267.40 and a 52-week-low of $1441.84. At the end of the last trading period, AutoZone closed at $2158.91.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD was changed from Sell to Neutral. Robinhood Markets earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $6.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Robinhood Markets closed at $8.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc WEC from Sector Weight to Overweight. WEC Energy Gr earned $1.79 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WEC Energy Gr shows a 52-week-high of $108.39 and a 52-week-low of $86.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.16.

Downgrades

For United Fire Group Inc UFCS, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, United Fire Gr showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Fire Gr shows a 52-week-high of $37.26 and a 52-week-low of $19.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.12.

For Altair Engineering Inc ALTR, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Altair Engineering earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.96 and a 52-week-low of $48.50. At the end of the last trading period, Altair Engineering closed at $55.73.

For Samsara Inc IOT, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Samsara earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. Samsara closed at $12.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Informatica Inc INFA, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Informatica earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. Informatica closed at $21.91 at the end of the last trading period.

According to CIBC, the prior rating for The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSGX was changed from Outperformer to Neutral. Descartes Systems Gr earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Descartes Systems Gr shows a 52-week-high of $91.39 and a 52-week-low of $56.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.66.

Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Epizyme Inc EPZM from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Epizyme had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.86 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. At the end of the last trading period, Epizyme closed at $0.95.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $147.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For 4d pharma PLC LBPS, Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $11.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. At the end of the last trading period, 4d pharma closed at $1.65.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Bed Bath & Beyond shows a 52-week-high of $39.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.00.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Varonis Systems Inc VRNS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Varonis Systems had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Varonis Systems shows a 52-week-high of $73.46 and a 52-week-low of $27.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.92.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Etsy Inc ETSY was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. Etsy closed at $83.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Floor & Decor Hldgs had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.89 and a 52-week-low of $59.91. At the end of the last trading period, Floor & Decor Hldgs closed at $72.95.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Mister Car Wash Inc MCW was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Mister Car Wash had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.49 and a 52-week-low of $10.35. Mister Car Wash closed at $12.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Coinbase Global Inc COIN from Neutral to Sell. Coinbase Global earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.71.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Avangrid Inc AGR was changed from Sector Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Avangrid had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.20. Avangrid closed at $46.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Applied UV Inc AUVI. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Applied UV. In the first quarter, Applied UV showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. At the end of the last trading period, Applied UV closed at $2.19.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion Inc ML. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for MoneyLion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. At the end of the last trading period, MoneyLion closed at $1.64.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Sweetgreen Inc SG. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sweetgreen shows a 52-week-high of $56.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.33.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Texas Roadhouse. In the first quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.20 and a 52-week-low of $68.58. Texas Roadhouse closed at $76.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services Inc LQDT with a Buy rating. The price target for Liquidity Services is set to $28.00. Liquidity Services earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. At the end of the last trading period, Liquidity Services closed at $13.96.

With a Buy rating, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Blackboxstocks. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Blackboxstocks closed at $1.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Eve Holding Inc EVEX, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Eve Holding closed at $6.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines earned $1.79 in the first quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $43.46. Blueprint Medicines closed at $60.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. For the first quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.08 and a 52-week-low of $105.38. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $121.41.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for LyondellBasell Industries. In the first quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $4.00, compared to $3.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.22 and a 52-week-low of $83.50. LyondellBasell Industries closed at $89.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Celanese Corp CE with an Underperform rating. The price target for Celanese is set to $105.00. Celanese earned $5.54 in the first quarter, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celanese shows a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $118.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.57.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Albemarle Corp ALB. The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Albemarle. Albemarle earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Albemarle shows a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $163.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.79.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on RPM International Inc RPM. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for RPM International. RPM International earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $101.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.61.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group Inc SIGI. The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Selective Insurance Gr. In the first quarter, Selective Insurance Gr showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.35 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. At the end of the last trading period, Selective Insurance Gr closed at $82.61.

Needham initiated coverage on AXT Inc AXTI with a Buy rating. The price target for AXT is set to $8.00. For the first quarter, AXT had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. AXT closed at $6.19 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Grove Collaborative Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. Grove Collaborative Hldgs closed at $6.65 at the end of the last trading period.

