Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2022

Upgrades

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Progressive Corp PGR from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $121.36 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.75.

According to Noble Capital Markets, the prior rating for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Indonesia Energy Corp closed at $6.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Middlesex Water Co MSEX, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Middlesex Water showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.42 and a 52-week-low of $75.77. Middlesex Water closed at $84.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for American Water Works Co Inc AWK was changed from Neutral to Buy. American Water Works earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.65 and a 52-week-low of $129.45. American Water Works closed at $144.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the previous rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB from Neutral to Overweight. Aurora Cannabis earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Aurora Cannabis closed at $1.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Sunoco LP SUN from Neutral to Buy. Sunoco earned $2.32 in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunoco shows a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.23.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co BDX was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Becton, Dickinson earned $3.18 in the second quarter, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $280.62 and a 52-week-low of $231.46. Becton, Dickinson closed at $242.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Wolfspeed Inc WOLF from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Wolfspeed had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.33 and a 52-week-low of $58.07. At the end of the last trading period, Wolfspeed closed at $62.90.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Altria Group Inc MO was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Altria Group had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $41.00. Altria Group closed at $42.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Coterra Energy Inc CTRA from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Coterra Energy had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Coterra Energy closed at $25.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For Continental Resources Inc CLR, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Continental Resources earned $2.65 in the first quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.22.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Hess Corp HES from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Hess had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Hess shows a 52-week-high of $131.44 and a 52-week-low of $61.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.36.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp MRO was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.02.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Baxter International Inc BAX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Baxter Intl had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Baxter Intl shows a 52-week-high of $89.70 and a 52-week-low of $63.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.08.

For Denny's Corp DENN, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Denny's showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. At the end of the last trading period, Denny's closed at $8.90.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Ameriprise Financial had an EPS of $5.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $332.37 and a 52-week-low of $233.16. At the end of the last trading period, Ameriprise Financial closed at $239.56.

For H.B. Fuller Co FUL, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. H.B. Fuller earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.73 and a 52-week-low of $57.60. H.B. Fuller closed at $59.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for 8x8 Inc EGHT from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $5.18. At the end of the last trading period, 8x8 closed at $5.78.

For Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Futu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $181.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.42.

For Assurant Inc AIZ, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Assurant earned $3.75 in the first quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.12 and a 52-week-low of $144.18. Assurant closed at $169.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for F-star Therapeutics Inc FSTX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, F-star Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. F-star Therapeutics closed at $6.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

For Inter & Co Inc INTR, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.47. At the end of the last trading period, Inter & Co closed at $3.48.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Bausch & Lomb. Bausch & Lomb earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. At the end of the last trading period, Bausch & Lomb closed at $15.51.

For Amyris Inc AMRS, JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the first quarter, Amyris showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.15.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Biote Corp BTMD with an Outperform rating. The price target for Biote is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Biote shows a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.45.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc CANO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cano Health is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $4.81.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is set to $7.00. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $7.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Caleres Inc CAL with a Buy rating. The price target for Caleres is set to $35.00. For the first quarter, Caleres had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Caleres shows a 52-week-high of $29.94 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.67.

BTIG initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc AGL with a Neutral rating. For the first quarter, Agilon Health had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.98 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Agilon Health closed at $22.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on SpringBig Holdings Inc SBIG. The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for SpringBig Holdings. The current stock performance of SpringBig Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $5.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.51.

Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain Inc IRM with an Overweight rating. The price target for Iron Mountain is set to $58.00. In the first quarter, Iron Mountain showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.61 and a 52-week-low of $41.67. Iron Mountain closed at $47.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Core Scientific Inc CORZ with an Outperform rating. The price target for Core Scientific is set to $3.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Core Scientific closed at $2.05 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB with an Outperform rating. The price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is set to $27.00. Y-mAbs Therapeutics earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $39.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.68.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX with an Outperform rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, CytomX Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.87.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Exelixis Inc EXEL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Exelixis is set to $28.00. Exelixis earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.52 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Exelixis closed at $21.33.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nuvalent Inc NUVL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nuvalent is set to $28.00. For the first quarter, Nuvalent had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.82 and a 52-week-low of $7.09. Nuvalent closed at $12.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Genmab A/S GMAB. The price target seems to have been set at $34.73 for Genmab. Genmab earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $26.19. Genmab closed at $31.09 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Seagen Inc SGEN with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Seagen is set to $169.00. In the first quarter, Seagen showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.79 and a 52-week-low of $105.43. Seagen closed at $174.00 at the end of the last trading period.

