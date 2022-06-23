Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2022

Upgrades

According to HSBC, the prior rating for KE Holdings Inc BEKE was changed from Hold to Buy. KE Holdings earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KE Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $52.55 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.47.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Frontier Group Holdings had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.19. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Group Holdings closed at $9.82.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co LUV was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $35.69.

For MGIC Investment Corp MTG, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, MGIC Investment showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MGIC Investment shows a 52-week-high of $16.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.66.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for MetLife Inc MET was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, MetLife had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.18 and a 52-week-low of $55.21. At the end of the last trading period, MetLife closed at $61.75.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Snowflake Inc SNOW from Neutral to Overweight. Snowflake earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $127.36.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Funko Inc FNKO was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Funko earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.05 and a 52-week-low of $15.28. At the end of the last trading period, Funko closed at $21.00.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for W.P. Carey Inc WPC from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, W.P. Carey showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.48 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. At the end of the last trading period, W.P. Carey closed at $85.43.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Robert Half International Inc RHI from Buy to Underperform. Robert Half International earned $1.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Robert Half International shows a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $76.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.11.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Athira Pharma Inc ATHA was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Athira Pharma showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Athira Pharma closed at $2.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $6.75 at the end of the last trading period.

TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Resolute Forest Prods showed an EPS of $2.26, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.84. Resolute Forest Prods closed at $13.29 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Alaska Air Group Inc ALK was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Alaska Air Gr earned $1.33 in the first quarter, compared to $3.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.19. Alaska Air Gr closed at $40.37 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for RBC Bearings Inc ROLL was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, RBC Bearings showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $152.90. RBC Bearings closed at $177.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Boise Cascade Co BCC was changed from Buy to Neutral. Boise Cascade earned $7.61 in the first quarter, compared to $3.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.51. At the end of the last trading period, Boise Cascade closed at $62.41.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Louisiana-Pacific showed an EPS of $5.08, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $50.12. Louisiana-Pacific closed at $53.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $169.76 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.94.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust OFC from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Corporate Office Props Tr had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.51 and a 52-week-low of $23.89. Corporate Office Props Tr closed at $26.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Athira Pharma Inc ATHA was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Athira Pharma had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Athira Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.85.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Leslies Inc LESL from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Leslies showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.74. At the end of the last trading period, Leslies closed at $14.73.

For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG, Macquarie downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos shows a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.23.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for AGCO Corp AGCO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.28 and a 52-week-low of $105.72. AGCO closed at $106.19 at the end of the last trading period.

For Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Westinghouse Air Brake earned $1.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westinghouse Air Brake shows a 52-week-high of $100.05 and a 52-week-low of $77.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.74.

For Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Coinbase Global earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Coinbase Global closed at $51.91 at the end of the last trading period.

For Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Addex Therapeutics earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. At the end of the last trading period, Addex Therapeutics closed at $1.11.

For NMI Holdings Inc NMIH, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, NMI Holdings had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.36. At the end of the last trading period, NMI Holdings closed at $15.98.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Acuity Brands Inc AYI from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Acuity Brands had an EPS of $2.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.59 and a 52-week-low of $151.20. At the end of the last trading period, Acuity Brands closed at $155.06.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Athira Pharma Inc ATHA from Buy to Hold. Athira Pharma earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Athira Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.85.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Teck Resources Ltd TECK from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Teck Resources showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.90 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Teck Resources closed at $34.24 at the end of the last trading period.

For Benefitfocus Inc BNFT, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Benefitfocus had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Benefitfocus closed at $8.58 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Lincoln National Corp LNC was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Lincoln National had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. The current stock performance of Lincoln National shows a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $46.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.91.

For The Travelers Companies Inc TRV, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Travelers Companies had an EPS of $4.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.73. The current stock performance of Travelers Companies shows a 52-week-high of $187.98 and a 52-week-low of $145.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.15.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors Inc ZEV with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lightning eMotors is set to $7.00. Lightning eMotors earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $5.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lightning eMotors shows a 52-week-high of $12.13 and a 52-week-low of $2.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.13.

For Charles Schwab Corp SCHW, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Charles Schwab earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Charles Schwab closed at $62.44 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings Ltd BBLN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Babylon Holdings is set to $2.00. For the first quarter, Babylon Holdings had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. At the end of the last trading period, Babylon Holdings closed at $1.17.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biote Corp BTMD. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Biote. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.52. Biote closed at $3.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay Inc EBAY. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for eBay. In the first quarter, eBay showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eBay shows a 52-week-high of $81.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.13.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins Inc CMI with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $205.00. In the first quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $4.04, compared to $4.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.48 and a 52-week-low of $186.17. At the end of the last trading period, Cummins closed at $193.87.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Symbotic. The current stock performance of Symbotic shows a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.35.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI. The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Denali Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Denali Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.24. Denali Therapeutics closed at $27.21 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Symbotic. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. At the end of the last trading period, Symbotic closed at $15.35.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Regenxbio Inc RGNX. The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Regenxbio. In the first quarter, Regenxbio showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regenxbio shows a 52-week-high of $46.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.89.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Anavex Life Sciences. In the second quarter, Anavex Life Sciences showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.13. Anavex Life Sciences closed at $9.46 at the end of the last trading period.

JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN with a Buy rating. The price target for Rain Therapeutics is set to $17.00. For the first quarter, Rain Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Rain Therapeutics closed at $2.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Evolus Inc EOLS with a Buy rating. The price target for Evolus is set to $18.00. Evolus earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evolus shows a 52-week-high of $14.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.51.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Palantir Technologies is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Palantir Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Palantir Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.01.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc VEEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Veeva Sys is set to $253.00. Veeva Sys earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veeva Sys shows a 52-week-high of $343.96 and a 52-week-low of $152.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $187.67.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Accuray Inc ARAY with a Buy rating. The price target for Accuray is set to $7.50. For the third quarter, Accuray had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. At the end of the last trading period, Accuray closed at $1.92.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc STXS with a Buy rating. The price target for Stereotaxis is set to $6.00. For the first quarter, Stereotaxis had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Stereotaxis shows a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.94.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics Inc VRDN with a Buy rating. The price target for Viridian Therapeutics is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, Viridian Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $2.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. At the end of the last trading period, Viridian Therapeutics closed at $11.01.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences Inc TYRA with a Buy rating. The price target for Tyra Biosciences is set to $12.00. Tyra Biosciences earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.93. Tyra Biosciences closed at $6.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on WeWork Inc WE with an Outperform rating. The price target for WeWork is set to $11.00. In the first quarter, WeWork showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $14.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. At the end of the last trading period, WeWork closed at $5.42.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp O with an Outperform rating. The price target for Realty Income is set to $75.00. Realty Income earned $0.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $62.28. At the end of the last trading period, Realty Income closed at $66.39.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc NXRT. The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for NexPoint Residential. For the first quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.04 and a 52-week-low of $53.61. At the end of the last trading period, NexPoint Residential closed at $58.86.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc ESS. The price target seems to have been set at $247.00 for Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust earned $3.37 in the first quarter, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $250.62. At the end of the last trading period, Essex Property Trust closed at $255.93.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc BRX. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Brixmor Property Group. For the first quarter, Brixmor Property Group had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Brixmor Property Group shows a 52-week-high of $27.19 and a 52-week-low of $19.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.94.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc HPP. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties earned $0.50 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hudson Pacific Properties shows a 52-week-high of $28.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.34.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on National Retail Properties Inc NNN with an Outperform rating. The price target for National Retail Props is set to $46.00. In the first quarter, National Retail Props showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Retail Props shows a 52-week-high of $49.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.00.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust BDN. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brandywine Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $9.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.52.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty Corp KRC with an Underperform rating. The price target for Kilroy Realty is set to $48.00. In the first quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.06 and a 52-week-low of $49.17. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $51.39.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett Inc DEI. The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Douglas Emmett. For the first quarter, Douglas Emmett had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.86. At the end of the last trading period, Douglas Emmett closed at $22.20.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust Inc FCPT with a Neutral rating. The price target for Four Corners Property is set to $26.00. Four Corners Property earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Four Corners Property shows a 52-week-high of $30.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.05.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties Inc HIW. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Highwoods Props. In the first quarter, Highwoods Props showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.82 and a 52-week-low of $32.85. Highwoods Props closed at $33.72 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SL Green Realty Corp SLG. The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for SL Green Realty. In the first quarter, SL Green Realty showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SL Green Realty shows a 52-week-high of $83.96 and a 52-week-low of $47.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.18.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB with a Neutral rating. The price target for AvalonBay Communities is set to $208.00. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $259.05 and a 52-week-low of $183.35. AvalonBay Communities closed at $191.89 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp ADC. The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Agree Realty. For the first quarter, Agree Realty had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.62. At the end of the last trading period, Agree Realty closed at $70.95.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Alexandria Real Estate. Alexandria Real Estate earned $2.05 in the first quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $224.95 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. Alexandria Real Estate closed at $133.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on RPT Realty RPT with an Outperform rating. The price target for RPT Realty is set to $13.00. RPT Realty earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. At the end of the last trading period, RPT Realty closed at $9.55.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Boston Properties Inc BXP with an Outperform rating. The price target for Boston Properties is set to $108.00. Boston Properties earned $1.82 in the first quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Properties shows a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $88.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.10.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Regency Centers Corp REG. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Regency Centers. In the first quarter, Regency Centers showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.78 and a 52-week-low of $55.78. Regency Centers closed at $58.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Equity Residential EQR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Equity Residential is set to $80.00. Equity Residential earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.32 and a 52-week-low of $67.48. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $71.36.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc PECO. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Phillips Edison. In the first quarter, Phillips Edison showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.16. Phillips Edison closed at $32.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kimco Realty Corp KIM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kimco Realty is set to $22.00. In the first quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.52. Kimco Realty closed at $19.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on UDR Inc UDR with an Outperform rating. The price target for UDR is set to $50.00. UDR earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.00. UDR closed at $44.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT. The price target seems to have been set at $104.00 for Federal Realty Investment. In the first quarter, Federal Realty Investment showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.51 and a 52-week-low of $92.02. Federal Realty Investment closed at $94.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries Inc AEIS with a Hold rating. The price target for Advanced Energy Indus is set to $78.00. For the first quarter, Advanced Energy Indus had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.73 and a 52-week-low of $68.65. Advanced Energy Indus closed at $71.87 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY. The price target seems to have been set at $700.00 for O'Reilly Automotive. O'Reilly Automotive earned $7.17 in the first quarter, compared to $7.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $748.68 and a 52-week-low of $545.18. At the end of the last trading period, O'Reilly Automotive closed at $608.82.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone Inc AZO with a Buy rating. The price target for AutoZone is set to $2350.00. In the third quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $29.03, compared to $26.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2267.40 and a 52-week-low of $1411.40. AutoZone closed at $2071.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies Inc LOW. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Lowe's Companies. For the first quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $3.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $263.31 and a 52-week-low of $170.12. At the end of the last trading period, Lowe's Companies closed at $173.60.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on The Home Depot Inc HD with a Neutral rating. The price target for Home Depot is set to $285.00. Home Depot earned $4.09 in the first quarter, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $420.61 and a 52-week-low of $264.51. Home Depot closed at $268.98 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP with a Buy rating. The price target for Advance Auto Parts is set to $195.00. Advance Auto Parts earned $3.57 in the first quarter, compared to $3.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $164.00. Advance Auto Parts closed at $174.66 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND with a Neutral rating. The price target for Floor & Decor Hldgs is set to $65.00. For the first quarter, Floor & Decor Hldgs had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.89 and a 52-week-low of $59.91. Floor & Decor Hldgs closed at $64.23 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA. The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Mid-America Apartment. In the first quarter, Mid-America Apartment showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mid-America Apartment shows a 52-week-high of $231.63 and a 52-week-low of $158.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.11.

See all analyst ratings initiations.