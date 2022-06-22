Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2022

Upgrades

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply closed at $112.24 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Brixmor Property Group Inc BRX from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brixmor Property Group shows a 52-week-high of $27.19 and a 52-week-low of $19.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.68.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Extra Space Storage Inc EXR from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Extra Space Storage showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $228.84 and a 52-week-low of $156.70. Extra Space Storage closed at $161.82 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Welltower OP LLC WELL was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Welltower OP earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $76.56. Welltower OP closed at $78.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cigna Corp CI, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cigna earned $6.01 in the first quarter, compared to $4.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $273.57 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.18.

For Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Taylor Morrison Home had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. At the end of the last trading period, Taylor Morrison Home closed at $20.80.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Summit Materials Inc SUM from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Summit Materials showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Summit Materials shows a 52-week-high of $41.46 and a 52-week-low of $22.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.20.

For Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Enerpac Tool Group earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. Enerpac Tool Group closed at $17.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Sensata Technologies showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.58 and a 52-week-low of $40.23. Sensata Technologies closed at $42.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Kraft Heinz Co KHC, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.87 and a 52-week-low of $32.78. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $36.61.

For PNM Resources Inc PNM, Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, PNM Resources showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PNM Resources shows a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.89.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Noah Holdings Ltd NOAH from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Noah Holdings showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Noah Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $49.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.03.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Palomar Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.18 and a 52-week-low of $44.01. At the end of the last trading period, Palomar Hldgs closed at $56.78.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Equity Residential EQR from Sector Perform to Outperform. Equity Residential earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $94.32 and a 52-week-low of $67.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.26.

Downgrades

According to Cannonball Research, the prior rating for New York Times Co NYT was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, New York Times showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New York Times shows a 52-week-high of $56.19 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.09.

For Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc CNVY, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Convey Health Solutions showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. At the end of the last trading period, Convey Health Solutions closed at $10.30.

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc SAM was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $5.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1059.04 and a 52-week-low of $287.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $302.27.

For Nike Inc NKE, Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Nike earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $103.46. Nike closed at $108.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Installed Building Products Inc IBP was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Installed Building Prods showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.43 and a 52-week-low of $75.57. Installed Building Prods closed at $76.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc HPP, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Hudson Pacific Properties earned $0.50 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. At the end of the last trading period, Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $15.83.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Burlington Stores Inc BURL from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The current stock performance of Burlington Stores shows a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $142.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.94.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Medical Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medical Properties Trust shows a 52-week-high of $24.13 and a 52-week-low of $14.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc CNVY was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Convey Health Solutions had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Convey Health Solutions closed at $10.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Anthem Inc ANTM, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Anthem earned $8.25 in the first quarter, compared to $7.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $533.68 and a 52-week-low of $355.43. At the end of the last trading period, Anthem closed at $460.76.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for PulteGroup Inc PHM was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.09 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. PulteGroup closed at $37.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, JELD-WEN Holding closed at $13.13.

For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.30 and a 52-week-low of $46.62. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $49.82 at the end of the last trading period.

For GMS Inc GMS, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. GMS earned $1.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $39.19. At the end of the last trading period, GMS closed at $39.87.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Jack In The Box Inc JACK was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.35 and a 52-week-low of $57.04. Jack In The Box closed at $60.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $5.03, compared to $5.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $198.18 and a 52-week-low of $74.77. Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $76.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For Dow Inc DOW, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Dow showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $54.95.

Initiations

Lake Street initiated coverage on UFP Technologies Inc UFPT with a Buy rating. In the first quarter, UFP Techs showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UFP Techs shows a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $56.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.59.

BTIG initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc AKYA with a Buy rating. The price target for Akoya Biosciences is set to $16.00. Akoya Biosciences earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $3.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.84 and a 52-week-low of $8.02. At the end of the last trading period, Akoya Biosciences closed at $9.29.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Holley Inc HLLY with a Buy rating. The price target for Holley is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Holley closed at $10.07 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for ProFrac Holding. The current stock performance of ProFrac Holding shows a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.49.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Celularity Inc CELU with a Buy rating. The price target for Celularity is set to $15.00. Celularity earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $3.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celularity shows a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.78.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics. In the first quarter, 4D Molecular Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.32. 4D Molecular Therapeutics closed at $6.51 at the end of the last trading period.

