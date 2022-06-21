Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2022

Upgrades

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for FMC Corp FMC from Underperform to Buy. For the first quarter, FMC had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. FMC closed at $103.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For StepStone Group Inc STEP, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. StepStone Group earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. StepStone Group closed at $26.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Pearson PLC PSO was changed from Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.36 and a 52-week-low of $7.68. Pearson closed at $9.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Chewy Inc CHWY from Neutral to Outperform. Chewy earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $97.74 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.70.

For ABM Industries Inc ABM, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, ABM Indus showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.08. ABM Indus closed at $39.01 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Church & Dwight Co had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $80.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.13.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Suncor Energy Inc SU from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Suncor Energy showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Suncor Energy shows a 52-week-high of $42.72 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.32.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp H from Underperform to Neutral. Hyatt Hotels earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $3.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.91.

For CubeSmart CUBE, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. CubeSmart earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. At the end of the last trading period, CubeSmart closed at $40.00.

For Charles Schwab Corp SCHW, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Charles Schwab had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.99.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for LTC Properties Inc LTC was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, LTC Properties had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.33 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. LTC Properties closed at $37.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For American Tower Corp AMT, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. For the first quarter, American Tower had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $303.72 and a 52-week-low of $220.00. American Tower closed at $236.17 at the end of the last trading period.

For Centene Corp CNC, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Centene earned $1.83 in the first quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.92 and a 52-week-low of $59.67. At the end of the last trading period, Centene closed at $76.32.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp XOM was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Exxon Mobil earned $2.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.57 and a 52-week-low of $52.10. Exxon Mobil closed at $86.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc W from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $328.21 and a 52-week-low of $43.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.80.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.35 and a 52-week-low of $32.44. At the end of the last trading period, Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $34.35.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP was changed from Buy to Neutral. Molson Coors Beverage earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Molson Coors Beverage shows a 52-week-high of $57.78 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.37.

For iMedia Brands Inc IMBI, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, iMedia Brands had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. iMedia Brands closed at $1.33 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Gaia Inc GAIA from Buy to Neutral. Gaia earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. At the end of the last trading period, Gaia closed at $4.36.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, American Outdoor Brands showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.62 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. American Outdoor Brands closed at $10.00 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for MarineMax Inc HZO was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, MarineMax had an EPS of $2.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $35.60. At the end of the last trading period, MarineMax closed at $37.09.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Six Flags Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Six Flags Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $47.24 and a 52-week-low of $19.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.98.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Life Storage Inc LSI from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Life Storage had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $154.45 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Life Storage closed at $105.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For International Paper Co IP, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. International Paper earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Paper shows a 52-week-high of $62.70 and a 52-week-low of $40.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.35.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Pennant Group Inc PNTG from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Pennant Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.23 and a 52-week-low of $11.38. At the end of the last trading period, Pennant Gr closed at $15.46.

For Under Armour Inc UAA, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Under Armour earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.84. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $9.16.

For National Health Investors Inc NHI, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. National Health Investors earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.23 and a 52-week-low of $50.22. National Health Investors closed at $60.76 at the end of the last trading period.

For WestRock Co WRK, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. WestRock earned $1.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WestRock shows a 52-week-high of $55.61 and a 52-week-low of $40.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.10.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for SunPower Corp SPWR was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.61 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. SunPower closed at $17.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $19.76 at the end of the last trading period.

For Adobe Inc ADBE, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Adobe showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $699.54 and a 52-week-low of $338.00. Adobe closed at $360.79 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Hyliion Holdings Corp HYLN from Neutral to Underweight. Hyliion Holdings earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. At the end of the last trading period, Hyliion Holdings closed at $3.66.

Initiations

With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Embecta Corp EMBC. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Embecta. For the second quarter, Embecta had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Embecta shows a 52-week-high of $34.17 and a 52-week-low of $23.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.26.

With a Buy rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG. The price target seems to have been set at $12.50 for Global Business Travel. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.88. At the end of the last trading period, Global Business Travel closed at $6.79.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners Inc FPI. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farmland Partners shows a 52-week-high of $16.43 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.11.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Invacare Corp IVC with a Buy rating. The price target for Invacare is set to $2.75. For the first quarter, Invacare had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, Invacare closed at $1.37.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Farmer Bros Co FARM with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Farmer Bros is set to $1.10. In the third quarter, Farmer Bros showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Farmer Bros closed at $4.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Tenon Medical Inc TNON with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Tenon Medical is set to $6.00. Tenon Medical earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.89 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. At the end of the last trading period, Tenon Medical closed at $2.16.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR with a Buy rating. The price target for Palantir Technologies is set to $13.00. Palantir Technologies earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Palantir Technologies closed at $8.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on KE Holdings Inc BEKE with a Buy rating. The price target for KE Holdings is set to $22.50. In the first quarter, KE Holdings showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.55 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. At the end of the last trading period, KE Holdings closed at $15.88.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR. The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Rexford Industrial Realty. Rexford Industrial Realty earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $55.84. Rexford Industrial Realty closed at $57.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Symbotic is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.77 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. At the end of the last trading period, Symbotic closed at $16.80.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc OPAD. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Offerpad Solutions. The current stock performance of Offerpad Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $20.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.37.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE with an Underweight rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs is set to $4.00. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $57.51 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.25.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set to $39.00. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.92. At the end of the last trading period, Maxar Technologies closed at $25.18.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Mainz Biomed BV MYNZ. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Mainz Biomed. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, Mainz Biomed closed at $8.98.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical Inc NARI with an Overweight rating. The price target for Inari Medical is set to $100.00. Inari Medical earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. At the end of the last trading period, Inari Medical closed at $60.91.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc ARVN. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Arvinas. For the first quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $34.90. Arvinas closed at $38.35 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.