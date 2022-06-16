Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2022

Upgrades

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI was changed from Hold to Buy. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Armstrong World Indus closed at $79.40 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE from Neutral to Buy. Apple Hospitality REIT earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Apple Hospitality REIT closed at $15.48 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Republic Services Inc RSG was changed from Hold to Buy. Republic Services earned $1.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Republic Services shows a 52-week-high of $145.98 and a 52-week-low of $106.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.36.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for AutoZone Inc AZO was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $29.03, compared to $26.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2267.40 and a 52-week-low of $1374.13. AutoZone closed at $2013.81 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Dollar General Corp DG was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Dollar Gen had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.20 and a 52-week-low of $183.25. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Gen closed at $232.25.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Boeing Co BA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Boeing earned $2.75 in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $252.30 and a 52-week-low of $113.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.72.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $2.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Arthur J. Gallagher shows a 52-week-high of $187.02 and a 52-week-low of $135.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.75.

Downgrades

According to Consumer Edge Research, the prior rating for Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Sanderson Farms showed an EPS of $14.39, compared to $4.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.22 and a 52-week-low of $155.34. At the end of the last trading period, Sanderson Farms closed at $209.78.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Taylor Morrison Home showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, Taylor Morrison Home closed at $24.51.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Green Brick Partners Inc GRBK was changed from Buy to Neutral. Green Brick Partners earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Green Brick Partners shows a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.04.

For Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Tri Pointe Homes had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.24. At the end of the last trading period, Tri Pointe Homes closed at $17.80.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc DD was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, DuPont de Nemours showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DuPont de Nemours shows a 52-week-high of $85.16 and a 52-week-low of $59.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.35.

For Diversey Holdings Ltd DSEY, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Diversey Hldgs earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Diversey Hldgs closed at $8.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.08 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $116.43.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Eastman Chemical Co EMN was changed from Buy to Hold. Eastman Chemical earned $2.06 in the first quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eastman Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $93.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.05.

For Watsco Inc WSO, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Watsco had an EPS of $2.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $318.98 and a 52-week-low of $239.62. Watsco closed at $245.02 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for AirSculpt Technologies Inc AIRS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of AirSculpt Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.17.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Sally Beauty Holdings had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.71. At the end of the last trading period, Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $13.46.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.93.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV. The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Enovis. In the first quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enovis shows a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $59.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.20.

With an Outperform rating, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vera Bradley Inc VRA. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vera Bradley shows a 52-week-high of $12.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.76.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc OMEX with a Buy rating. The price target for Odyssey Marine Explr is set to $7.50. In the first quarter, Odyssey Marine Explr showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Odyssey Marine Explr shows a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.85.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U with a Sell rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $27.00. For the first quarter, Unity Software had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. Unity Software closed at $36.17 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Bristow Group Inc VTOL. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Bristow Group. In the fourth quarter, Bristow Group showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.10 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Bristow Group closed at $24.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on GH Research PLC GHRS. The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for GH Research. For the first quarter, GH Research had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. GH Research closed at $9.75 at the end of the last trading period.

