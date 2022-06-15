Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2022

Upgrades

Bradesco Corretora upgraded the previous rating for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc ARCO from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. At the end of the last trading period, Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $6.59.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Skechers USA Inc SKX was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Skechers USA had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $33.50. Skechers USA closed at $37.03 at the end of the last trading period.

For Globe Life Inc GL, Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Globe Life earned $1.70 in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Globe Life shows a 52-week-high of $108.61 and a 52-week-low of $85.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.45.

For Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc CFR, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned $1.50 in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. At the end of the last trading period, Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $115.73.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Snowflake Inc SNOW was changed from Hold to Buy. Snowflake earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $113.87.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN was changed from Hold to Buy. Southwestern Energy earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Southwestern Energy closed at $7.71 at the end of the last trading period.

For Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Digital Realty Trust showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Digital Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $124.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.57.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Armstrong World Indus showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Armstrong World Indus closed at $78.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Liberty Formula One Group FWONK was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Liberty Formula One Group had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.17 and a 52-week-low of $44.12. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Formula One Group closed at $58.12.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Spotify Technology SA SPOT from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Spotify Technology earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $89.03. Spotify Technology closed at $98.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Tapestry Inc TPR from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Tapestry shows a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $26.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.60.

Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners downgraded the previous rating for HEXO Corp HEXO from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, HEXO showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.22. At the end of the last trading period, HEXO closed at $0.22.

For Oak Street Health Inc OSH, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, Oak Street Health showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Oak Street Health closed at $15.75 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd AOSL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Alpha & Omega earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.99 and a 52-week-low of $23.66. Alpha & Omega closed at $36.27 at the end of the last trading period.

For Camtek Ltd CAMT, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Camtek earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.60 and a 52-week-low of $24.58. Camtek closed at $25.13 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Indie Semiconductor Inc INDI from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Indie Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $16.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.44.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lam Research Corp LRCX from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research earned $7.40 in the third quarter, compared to $7.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lam Research shows a 52-week-high of $731.85 and a 52-week-low of $442.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $449.77.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Marvell Technology Inc MRVL was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Marvell Tech had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Marvell Tech shows a 52-week-high of $93.85 and a 52-week-low of $47.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.52.

For Semtech Corp SMTC, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Semtech had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.92 and a 52-week-low of $55.62. Semtech closed at $57.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For Transphorm Inc TGAN, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Transphorm shows a 52-week-high of $9.14 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.26.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Ichor Holdings Ltd ICHR was changed from Buy to Neutral. Ichor Hldgs earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ichor Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $56.63 and a 52-week-low of $23.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.52.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Community Health Systems Inc CYH from Buy to Neutral. Community Health Systems earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. Community Health Systems closed at $4.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Surgery Partners Inc SGRY, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Surgery Partners had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.58 and a 52-week-low of $28.80. At the end of the last trading period, Surgery Partners closed at $30.82.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cano Health Inc CANO was changed from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Cano Health closed at $4.82 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Oscar Health Inc OSCR from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Oscar Health showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. At the end of the last trading period, Oscar Health closed at $4.19.

For Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Comtech Telecom had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Comtech Telecom shows a 52-week-high of $27.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.12.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Robinhood Markets closed at $7.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc CLR from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.40. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $74.22.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sonos Inc SONO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Sonos had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Sonos shows a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.60.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc CLR was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.40. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $74.22.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc ONCR. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Oncorus. In the first quarter, Oncorus showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. At the end of the last trading period, Oncorus closed at $1.62.

Lake Street initiated coverage on PubMatic Inc PUBM with a Buy rating. The price target for PubMatic is set to $26.00. In the first quarter, PubMatic showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. PubMatic closed at $17.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolute Inc RZLT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rezolute is set to $9.00. For the third quarter, Rezolute had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Rezolute closed at $3.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Bank of Princeton BPRN. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Bank of Princeton. Bank of Princeton earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Princeton shows a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.06.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc XXII with a Buy rating. The price target for 22nd Century Group is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, 22nd Century Group had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of 22nd Century Group shows a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.70.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Terran Orbital Corp LLAP with a Buy rating. The price target for Terran Orbital is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, Terran Orbital had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of Terran Orbital shows a 52-week-high of $12.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.14.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT WSR. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Whitestone REIT. For the first quarter, Whitestone REIT had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Whitestone REIT shows a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.65.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc TNYA. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Tenaya Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Tenaya Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $11.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.74. Tenaya Therapeutics closed at $5.38 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc UP. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Wheels Up Experience. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.82. Wheels Up Experience closed at $1.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Jack Henry & Associates is set to $190.00. In the third quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $205.37 and a 52-week-low of $147.50. At the end of the last trading period, Jack Henry & Associates closed at $177.11.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc BASE with a Buy rating. The price target for Couchbase is set to $21.00. Couchbase earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Couchbase shows a 52-week-high of $52.26 and a 52-week-low of $11.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.70.

