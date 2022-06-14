Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2022

Upgrades

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for US Silica Holdings Inc SLCA from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Silica Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.48.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Tractor Supply Co TSCO was changed from Neutral to Buy. Tractor Supply earned $1.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $241.54 and a 52-week-low of $166.49. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $192.03.

For NetApp Inc NTAP, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, NetApp had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $64.33. At the end of the last trading period, NetApp closed at $64.47.

CIBC upgraded the previous rating for Thomson Reuters Corp TRI from Neutral to Outperformer. In the first quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thomson Reuters shows a 52-week-high of $123.60 and a 52-week-low of $91.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.32.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for B&G Foods Inc BGS from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, B&G Foods showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of B&G Foods shows a 52-week-high of $36.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.98.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Coinbase Global Inc COIN, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Coinbase Global had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.01.

Edward Jones downgraded the previous rating for Duke Realty Corp DRE from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.03. At the end of the last trading period, Duke Realty closed at $50.27.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for New York Community Bancorp Inc NYCB was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, New York Community had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. At the end of the last trading period, New York Community closed at $9.04.

For Omnicom Group Inc OMC, Edward Jones downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Omnicom Group showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $65.12. At the end of the last trading period, Omnicom Group closed at $66.01.

For Flagstar Bancorp Inc FBC, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Flagstar Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $3.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.77 and a 52-week-low of $33.02. At the end of the last trading period, Flagstar Bancorp closed at $34.70.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for The Bank of Princeton BPRN from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Bank of Princeton showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Princeton shows a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.22.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Best Buy Co Inc BBY from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Best Buy Co had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The current stock performance of Best Buy Co shows a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $68.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.45.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for The Chemours Co CC from Buy to Neutral. Chemours earned $1.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chemours shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.48.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp HUN from Buy to Underperform. Huntsman earned $1.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntsman shows a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $24.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.13.

For Bridgewater Bancshares Inc BWB, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Bridgewater Bancshares had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.05 and a 52-week-low of $14.97. At the end of the last trading period, Bridgewater Bancshares closed at $15.55.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for HomeStreet Inc HMST was changed from Buy to Neutral. HomeStreet earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.84. At the end of the last trading period, HomeStreet closed at $35.93.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $169.69.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) PEBO from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Peoples Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. Peoples Bancorp closed at $26.97 at the end of the last trading period.

For AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, AeroClean Technologies showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. At the end of the last trading period, AeroClean Technologies closed at $17.25.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Hewlett Packard closed at $13.70 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Legacy Housing Corp LEGH was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Legacy Housing showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.07. Legacy Housing closed at $14.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Envista Holdings Corp NVST from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Envista Holdings had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $37.60. Envista Holdings closed at $38.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Henry Schein Inc HSIC from Outperform to Neutral. Henry Schein earned $1.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.68 and a 52-week-low of $70.25. Henry Schein closed at $78.82 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Viatris Inc VTRS with a Sell rating. The price target for Viatris is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, Viatris had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. At the end of the last trading period, Viatris closed at $10.77.

UBS initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX with a Buy rating. The price target for Royalty Pharma is set to $47.00. For the first quarter, Royalty Pharma had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.53 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Royalty Pharma closed at $38.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus shows a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.89.

With a Market Outperform rating, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman Corp KAMN. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Kaman. For the first quarter, Kaman had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Kaman shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.31.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Assure Holdings Corp IONM with a Buy rating. The price target for Assure Hldgs is set to $5.50. The current stock performance of Assure Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $11.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.05.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc LCTX with a Buy rating. The price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is set to $4.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Lineage Cell Therapeutics closed at $1.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Inspirato Incorporated ISPO, Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.22. At the end of the last trading period, Inspirato closed at $4.28.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Coherus BioSciences. For the first quarter, Coherus BioSciences had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. At the end of the last trading period, Coherus BioSciences closed at $6.19.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned $0.78 in the first quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $53.07 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ. The price target seems to have been set at $194.00 for Jazz Pharmaceuticals. For the first quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.64. At the end of the last trading period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals closed at $141.59.

UBS initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP with a Buy rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $139.00. Horizon Therapeutics earned $1.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $81.20. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Therapeutics closed at $81.60.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Inc AINC with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ashford is set to $28.00. In the first quarter, Ashford showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ashford shows a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.02.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viad Corp VVI. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Viad. Viad earned $1.42 in the first quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.73 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. At the end of the last trading period, Viad closed at $27.99.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC. The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Marathon Petroleum. Marathon Petroleum earned $1.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.35 and a 52-week-low of $50.19. Marathon Petroleum closed at $102.17 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Phillips 66 PSX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set to $132.00. For the first quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.28 and a 52-week-low of $63.19. Phillips 66 closed at $101.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Valero Energy Corp VLO. The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Valero Energy. In the first quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.81 and a 52-week-low of $58.85. At the end of the last trading period, Valero Energy closed at $131.61.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chesapeake Energy is set to $115.00. Chesapeake Energy earned $3.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.19. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $93.37.

See all analyst ratings initiations.