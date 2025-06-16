Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Beyond Air Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Garden City, New York-based company to report quarterly revenue of $1.39 million, compared to $470,000 a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 21, Beyond Air announced its NeuroNOS subsidiary was granted an FDA Orphan Drug Designation.

Beyond Air shares fell 3% to close at $0.1779 on Friday.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on June 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Gregory Fraser maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $8 on April 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

