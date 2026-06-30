Why Is Concentrix Stock Falling Tuesday?

Analyst Cuts Price Forecast After Guidance Reset

Analyst Luke Morison cut his price forecast on Concentrix to $45 from $55 but reiterated a Buy rating, arguing that the stock’s valuation remains attractive despite a weaker growth outlook.

The brokerage said the company’s reduced fiscal 2026 guidance was the biggest concern.

Management lowered its constant-currency revenue growth outlook to about 0.75% from roughly 2.5%, indicating growth is expected to slow through the remainder of the year instead of accelerating in the second half.

Customer Spending Trends Weigh on Outlook

Canaccord attributed the weaker outlook to structural pressures rather than a cyclical slowdown.

The firm said accelerated offshoring and spending cuts by several large cloud, social media and telecom customers each contributed about one percentage point of the additional headwind.

It added that customers are making spending decisions more rapidly, creating a lower-visibility operating environment.

AI Platform Continues to Deliver Growth

The brokerage highlighted continued momentum in Concentrix’s AI platform, iX, which is expected to generate more than $120 million in annual recurring revenue by year-end.

Customers using the platform are growing faster than the broader business and produce margins roughly 350 basis points above the corporate average.

However, Canaccord said the AI business is still too small to offset weakness across Concentrix’s nearly $10 billion revenue base.

Margins, Cash Flow and Valuation Remain Bright Spots

Canaccord also pointed to resilient margins, record second-quarter free cash flow and ongoing debt reduction. The firm expects Concentrix to end fiscal 2026 with net leverage below 2.6x and continue deleveraging in fiscal 2027.

Despite lowering its estimates, Canaccord said Concentrix’s valuation remains compelling.

The stock trades at about 4x enterprise value-to-EBITDA with a free cash flow yield exceeding 50%, levels the firm said already price in a prolonged secular decline.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

The selloff deepened an already bearish trend. Concentrix shares have fallen 58.8% over the past 12 months and now trade below their 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

The stock sits 16.5% below its 20-day average, 15.9% below its 50-day average, 24% below its 100-day average and 39.1% below its 200-day average.

Momentum indicators also remain negative. The MACD is below its signal line, while the histogram remains below zero, suggesting bearish momentum persists. The longer-term “death cross,” where the 50-day moving average sits below the 200-day moving average, continues to point to a weak trend.

The stock also traded below its previous 52-week low of $22.05, removing a key technical support level.

Immediate resistance is near $25.61, around the 50-day moving average. Initial support is near $21.47.

Price Action

CNXC Stock Price Activity: Concentrix shares were down 15.02% at $21.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.