What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse raised the firm’s price forecast on Intel to $150 from $90 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The firm said strong performance across the compute sector in 2026 supported the higher forecast.

Intel Highlights U.S. AI, Manufacturing Push

Intel said it is strengthening its focus on U.S. artificial intelligence leadership, domestic semiconductor manufacturing and workforce development as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The company said its research, development and manufacturing operations across Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, California and a planned Ohio site support secure, domestic chip production.

Intel also highlighted its end-to-end capabilities in chip design, manufacturing and advanced packaging, alongside Intel Foundry, as key to enabling AI at scale.

Intel said it is expanding education initiatives through its Semiconductor Education Pathways Program and AI-Ready Schools Initiative, which will provide 500 AI PCs to 250 K-12 schools.

The company also announced $250,000 in grants to community colleges supporting foster youth through the First Lady’s “Fostering the Future” initiative.

Intel Holds Above Key Technical Levels

Intel continues to trade well above its major moving averages, underscoring the strength of its recent rally. The stock sits about 9.5% above its 20-day simple moving average of $120.27 and roughly 20.1% above its 50-day SMA of $109.65. It also remains significantly above its 200-day SMA of $58.77, reinforcing the longer-term bullish trend.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is above its signal line, while the histogram remains positive. That typically suggests buying momentum continues to outweigh selling pressure.

The longer-term outlook also remains supported by the golden cross that formed in August 2025, when the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA. Traders are now watching whether Intel can build on its June breakout and challenge its 52-week high of $141.45.

On the upside, the next key resistance level sits near $133, a psychological level where rallies could face profit-taking.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Intel is expected to report quarterly results on July 23, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to increase to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price forecast of $88.63. Recent analyst actions include:

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price forecast to $150 on June 29.

reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price forecast to $150 on June 29. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price forecast on June 25.

initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price forecast on June 25. Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating and increased its price forecast to $160 on June 23.

ETF Exposure

Because of Intel’s sizable weighting in these funds, ETF inflows and outflows can influence demand for the stock.

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 0.17% at $131.94 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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