In an analyst note released on Friday, BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson, detailed insights from a virtual meeting with Ulta Beauty CFO Chris DelOrefice and SVP of Investor Relations Kiley Rawlins.

The financial institution highlighted management’s focus on maintaining steady earnings flowthrough while maximizing prior strategic capital allocations.

Ulta Beauty’s Focus on Profitable Growth

According to the BofA Securities report, Ulta Beauty management emphasized that fiscal year 2026 remains dedicated to driving profitable growth. The retailer plans to harvest returns from prior investments to capture additional market share and sustain future expansion.

Hutchinson noted that the analyst firm remains encouraged by management’s commentary regarding SG&A discipline. BofA Securities expressed confidence in the company’s ability to achieve its profitability targets, which include slight margin expansion.

Leveraging Prior Investments

The report clarified that the emphasis on profitable growth does not indicate a halt in capital spending. Ulta Beauty reiterated that it intends to drive revenue growth without compromising overall profitability.

Investments made during fiscal years 2024 and 2025 established a more robust data infrastructure.

BofA Securities noted that this first-party data serves as a competitive advantage, allowing the retailer to sharpen personalization and de-risk future capital commitments.

Management also emphasized that its fiscal year 2025 operating margin of 12.4% exceeded its prior long-term target, stating that the company is “not going backwards.”

New Customer Acquisition Vehicles

To expand its top-of-funnel reach, Ulta Beauty introduced strategic initiatives, including TikTok Shop and a partnership with Bath & Body Works Inc.

Bank of America said Ulta Beauty is expanding its customer base without resorting to aggressive discounting, a strategy that could support both sales growth and profitability.

The brokerage noted that Ulta’s TikTok Shop initiative is gaining traction through curated product bundles and exclusive brands “rather than heavy promotion,” helping the retailer attract younger shoppers, particularly Gen Z.

By relying on product assortment and brand exclusivity instead of deep price cuts, Ulta may be able to preserve margins while strengthening its brand and broadening its customer reach.

Concurrently, the Bath & Body Works partnership introduces complementary home fragrance and body care items across more than 600 retail stores and online channels.

Management projects these initiatives will build larger shopping baskets, attract broader consumer demographics and increase store traffic.

Differentiated Omnichannel Model

Bank of America acknowledged that beauty retail is becoming more competitive and industry growth has moderated, but it said Ulta Beauty remains well positioned to outperform the broader market.

The firm attributed that resilience to Ulta’s differentiated omnichannel model, which combines physical stores, digital personalization and a large loyalty program.

BofA expects those advantages to help the retailer continue gaining market share. Hutchinson stated that Ulta Beauty possesses a unique platform that competitors cannot easily replicate.

While major retailers like Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Sephora overlap with certain segments of the business, none offer the comprehensive mass-to-prestige product assortment.

BofA Securities concluded that the emotional, discovery-led nature of the beauty category makes Ulta Beauty’s specialized model increasingly relevant.

Stock Performance And Technical Analysis

Ulta stock rose about 1% on Friday as investors rotated into consumer discretionary stocks. The Nasdaq slipped 0.4%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1%.

From a technical standpoint, ULTA is showing signs of a short-term recovery but remains below key longer-term trend levels.

The stock is trading about 3.2% above its 20-day simple moving average of $474.05. However, it remains about 3% below its 50-day moving average of $504.67 and roughly 13% below its 200-day moving average of $562.53.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 53.06, indicating neutral momentum. That suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold and may continue consolidating after recent gains.

The longer-term trend remains under pressure. The 20-day moving average is still below the 50-day average, while the 50-day average remains below the 200-day average following a bearish “death cross” formed in May.

Immediate resistance is around $543.50, while support is near $469.

Ulta Beauty Price Action

ULTA Stock Price Activity: Ulta Beauty shares were up 1.01% at $490.44 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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