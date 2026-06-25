Paychex's FY27 Setup Looks 'Cleaner' After 'Noisy' 2026

While Paychex Inc’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) fiscal 2026 results were "noisy," the setup for fiscal 2027 appears "cleaner," according to Guggenheim Securities.

The Paychex Analyst: Analyst Jacob Smith reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock.

The Paychex Thesis: The company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter total revenue at approximately $1.606 billion, representing 12.5% year-on-year growth, slightly above the consensus of $1.601 billion, Smith said in the note.

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While revenue generated by Management Solutions grew 13.6% year-on-year to $1.184 billion, the figure came in below consensus expectations, the analyst stated.

There has been "some confusion" around the segment’s organic growth rate, "given Paycor platform mapping and sales territory shifts that make it an apples to oranges compare," he wrote.

Smith estimates that Management Solutions’ organic revenue accelerated more than 100 basis points (bps) sequentially to over 5%, suggesting that the fourth-quarter exit rate was "a pretty clean look" into the fiscal 2027 guidance, which implies 5.5% revenue growth at the midpoint.

Moreover, Paychex announced a margin upside for both the fourth-quarter result and the fiscal 2027 outlook of 44%, the analyst noted. He expressed optimism around the company’s ability to "keep driving margin efficiencies," supported by:

Paycor cost synergy

AI-enabled productivity in payroll and service

Operating leverage of the model

"We estimate New ARR needs to grow 4% in FY27 to support the midpoint of MS guidance, a reasonable bar given the bookings momentum exiting FY26 and continued Paycor revenue synergy ramp," Smith further wrote.

He added, however, that the cross-sell and upsell into the Paycor base "is still relatively new and initial deal lands remain smaller," which is why there is unlikely to be any meaningful upside although the guidance looks reasonable.

PAYX Price Action: Shares of Paychex had risen by 0.54% to $96.82 at the time of publication on Thursday.

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