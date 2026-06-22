Analyst Raises Price Forecast Ahead Of Earnings

Micron’s latest move follows renewed analyst optimism ahead of its June 24 earnings release.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and raised his price forecast to $1,550 from $500 on Monday. The analyst said the memory market has strengthened over the past 90 days and is likely to remain favorable because of solid demand, firm pricing, and limited capacity additions.

Bolton also pointed to long-term supply agreements that improve multi-year demand visibility for memory manufacturers, including Micron. He added that memory’s growing strategic role in artificial intelligence supports higher valuation multiples for the sector.

The bullish note helped fuel buying interest as the stock traded above its previous 52-week high, a level that often attracts momentum investors.

Micron Technical Picture Remains Strong

Micron continues to trade in a well-defined uptrend across all major timeframes.

The stock sits 19.5% above its 20-day simple moving average of $986.65 and 190.4% above its 200-day simple moving average of $406.08. The 20-day average remains above the 50-day average, while the 50-day average stays above the 200-day average, confirming bullish momentum.

The relative strength index previously entered overbought territory in May, highlighting strong buying momentum. While extended rallies can continue longer than expected, they can also see sharp pullbacks if buying pressure weakens.

A golden cross formed in June 2025, reinforcing the long-term uptrend. The stock established its latest swing low in March before breaking to fresh highs in June.

Key resistance stands near $1,200.83, while first support is around the 20-day moving average at $986.65.

Earnings Expectations

Micron is scheduled to report quarterly results on June 24.

Wall Street expects earnings of $19.95 per share, up from $1.91 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $35.01 billion, compared with $9.30 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at about 53.5 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

The consensus analyst rating remains Buy, with an average price forecast of $1,184.58. Recent analyst actions include:

Needham : Buy; price forecast raised to $1,550 (June 22)

: Buy; price forecast raised to $1,550 (June 22) Stifel : Buy; price forecast raised to $1,500 (June 18)

: Buy; price forecast raised to $1,500 (June 18) Rosenblatt: Buy; price forecast raised to $1,200 (June 18)

Micron Benzinga Edge Rankings

Micron carries strong Benzinga Edge scores across several categories.

The stock has a Momentum score of 99.62 and a Quality score of 97.9, reflecting both strong price performance and solid fundamentals. Its Growth score stands at 83.1, while its Value score of 8.69 suggests investors are paying a premium for future growth.

ETF Exposure

Micron is also a significant holding in several semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds, including:

Strong inflows into these ETFs can provide additional buying support for the stock.

Micron Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 5.71% at $1198.77 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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