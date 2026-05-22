What Is Going On With Marvell Stock On Friday?

The move is also tracking a broadly risk-on tape, with advancers beating decliners across most sectors.

The immediate spark is another round of upbeat analyst commentary, including Citigroup reiterating a Buy view while raising its forecast to $215.00 (May 21), following similar forecast increases from Stifel to $210.00 (May 22) and Oppenheimer to $200.00 (May 20). Those three most recent calls imply about 6.35% upside from where the stock was trading when the notes hit.

Oppenheimer Highlights AI Networking And Custom Chip Growth

Oppenheimer raised its Marvell price forecast to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating.

The firm said expanding AI networking demand and rising custom ASIC deployments among hyperscalers could drive strong earnings growth. Oppenheimer also noted that Marvell's optics business has compounded at roughly 50% annually over the past five years and could grow more than 60% this year.

RBC Capital Sees Continued Strength In Optical Networking

RBC Capital increased its Marvell forecast to $200 from $170 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

The firm said that expanding AI data center demand continues to strengthen Marvell's optical networking business. RBC also expects Marvell to post a modest earnings beat as AI infrastructure spending remains elevated.

Wells Fargo Bets On AWS Trainium Expansion

Wells Fargo raised its Marvell price forecast to $195 from $135 and maintained a Buy-equivalent rating.

The bank said growing AWS Trainium deployments could significantly accelerate Marvell's Custom XPU revenue over the next several years. Analysts also pointed to potential upside tied to Microsoft Maia and AI investments linked to OpenAI and Anthropic.

Technology is the day's leadership group (XLK up 1.34%), and the Nasdaq is higher by 0.70% with market breadth strong (10 sectors advancing, 1 declining). In that context, MRVL's strength reads as "in gear with the group," rather than a defensive bounce.

PHLX Semiconductor Sector is up over 2% on Friday.

Earnings Outlook

The countdown is on: Marvell Technology, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on May 27, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 75 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)

: 75 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 62.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were up 3.28% at $196.94 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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