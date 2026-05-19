What's Going On With Ondas Stock Tuesday?

Ondas Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock trended on Tuesday amid fresh analyst commentary that's keeping the company's deal-driven growth narrative in focus.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $23 price forecast on Ondas, arguing that the company's acquisition of Omnisys Ltd could significantly strengthen its position in autonomous defense technology.

Omnisys Deal Seen As Major Catalyst

Needham described the Omnisys acquisition as one of the most strategically important deals in Ondas' history because it adds a software orchestration layer to the company's autonomous systems portfolio.

The firm said Omnisys already operates as a battle-tested, profitable software platform used in advanced missile defense applications, giving Ondas immediate exposure to higher-margin defense software capabilities.

Needham estimated Omnisys could contribute between $30 million and $40 million in pro forma 2026 revenue, with stronger upside potential in 2027 as Ondas expands adoption across allied defense markets.

The firm also said the acquisition strengthens Ondas' position as a provider of software-defined autonomous warfare platforms.

Ondas Technical Analysis

ONDS is sitting in a consolidation pocket: it's trading 2.2% below the 20-day SMA ($9.98) and 1.5% below the 50-day SMA ($9.91), but it remains 13.4% above the 200-day SMA ($8.61), which keeps the longer-term trend constructive.

The 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in July 2025 continues to act as a bullish backdrop as long as price holds above the longer-term base.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now at 49.16, which signals neutral momentum rather than an overbought or oversold condition.

In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling pressure is getting "stretched," and this neutral reading fits a market that's pausing and digesting prior gains instead of trending hard in either direction.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the short-term moving-average cluster, where rebounds can stall

: $10.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the short-term moving-average cluster, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $8.50 — a nearby floor above the 200-day area ($8.61) where buyers have room to defend the longer-term uptrend

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $19.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains forecast to $23.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $23.00) (May 19) Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Raises forecast to $18.00) (March 26)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $18.00) (March 26) Needham: Buy (Maintains forecast to $23.00) (March 25)

Price Action

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 0.93% at $9.78 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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