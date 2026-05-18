Binge-Watching To Live Sports: Why Netflix Is Chasing Massive 800 Million Smart-TV Jackpot

Ehrlich maintained a $125 price forecast.

Advertising Business Gains Momentum

Ehrlich noted on Monday that Netflix's ad-supported tier continues to scale rapidly, with global monthly viewers rising to more than 250 million from 94 million last year.

She noted that Netflix generated about $1.5 billion in advertising revenue in 2025 and expects that figure to double to roughly $3 billion in 2026.

She also highlighted Netflix's efforts to expand advertising placements into mobile vertical video feeds and podcasts while testing personalized ads based on viewer behavior.

According to Ehrlich, Netflix believes it can lower ad loads while increasing advertising revenue by adopting more targeted, addressable advertising formats.

Netflix Expands Push Into Live Sports

Ehrlich said Netflix is strengthening its sports strategy after securing three additional NFL games and extending its partnership with the league through 2029.

The new package includes the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, an international opener in Australia, and another late-season matchup, in addition to Netflix's existing Christmas Day games.

She believes the broader push for live sports should help Netflix expand its advertising revenue and global audience reach across more than 200 countries.

Ehrlich added that Netflix is likely to continue adding select live sports events and major programming rather than pursuing full-season sports packages.

Subscriber Growth Runway Remains Large

Despite Netflix's leadership in streaming, Ehrlich said the company still accounts for only about 5% of global TV viewership and less than 45% of its addressable market.

Based on BofA's forecasts, Netflix currently has roughly 330 million subscriber households compared with an estimated total addressable market of 800 million global smart-TV households.

Ehrlich expects future revenue growth to remain driven by a combination of subscriber additions, pricing increases, and advertising expansion.

She said Netflix's strong brand, global scale, and expanding growth drivers position the company for continued subscriber and earnings momentum.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY)

: 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY)

: $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Maintains Target to $120.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $120.00) (May 15) Piper Sandler : Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 2.77% at $89.43 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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