Coinbase Sees Retail Trading Resilience, Pushes Revenue Diversification Amid Crypto Weakness: Analyst

Needham analysts lowered their price forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:COIN) to $220 from $230 on Friday.

The firm maintains a Buy rating. Lead analyst John Todaro noted that while "crypto weakness continues," certain segments of the business show surprising durability.

Retail Traders Show Resilience

Coinbase reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.4 billion. While this met expectations, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $304 million fell short of the $408 million Street estimate.

Transaction revenues also missed projections. Retail activity shifted toward the core Consumer app and declined less than Institutional activity. According to the note, this "implies the ‘every day retail trader' showed some resilience" despite the broader market downturn.

Prediction Markets Eye $100 Million Milestone

To combat the "Crypto Winter" atmosphere, Coinbase is aggressive about revenue diversification. The company currently boasts 12 products generating over $100 million in annualized revenue.

Analysts expect Prediction Markets to become the 13th. Management is also betting on agentic commerce and x402 transactions to drive long-term growth.

Regulatory Clarity and Stablecoin Rewards

Management expressed optimism regarding the Clarity Act, expecting a floor vote by early summer. A primary focus for traders remains USDC payments.

While the legislative process is ongoing, Needham reports that Coinbase has a "workaround" for "activity-based rewards" on stablecoins.

Outlook and Headcount Reductions

Coinbase reduced its headcount by 14%. Management attributed this to market headwinds and a transition to "AI native operations." Needham's new $220 forecast is based on 18 times their discounted 2027 enterprise value/EBITDA estimate.

COIN Stock Price Activity: Coinbase Global shares were down 0.38% at $192.23 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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