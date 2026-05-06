Still, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee stayed cautious because governance issues, capital needs, and pricing pressure continue to weigh on the stock.

JPMorgan Raises Forecast, Keeps Neutral Rating

Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating on Super Micro and raised his price forecast to $32 from $28.

He said stronger customer diversification and better margin execution drove higher out-year revenue, margin, and EPS estimates.

Margin Beat Offsets Revenue Shortfall

Chatterjee said Super Micro's fiscal third-quarter of 2026 EPS beat came from stronger margins, even though revenue missed expectations.

Revenue reached $10.2 billion, below JPMorgan's $12.3 billion estimate and consensus of $12.4 billion, while gross margin rose to 10.1%, above JPMorgan's 6.7% estimate and consensus of 6.8%.

EPS came in at $0.84, topping JPMorgan's $0.60 estimate and consensus of $0.63.

Guidance Improves, But Risks Remain

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, Super Micro guided revenue of $11.0 billion to $12.5 billion, above JPMorgan's $10.8 billion estimate and consensus of $11.2 billion.

The company also guided EPS of $0.65 to $0.79, above JPMorgan's $0.53 estimate and consensus of $0.57.

Chatterjee said demand for AI and margin recovery look encouraging, but corporate governance uncertainty, potential capital-raising costs, and competitive AI server pricing keep him from taking a more bullish stance.

Technical Analysis

SMCI is now trading above its 20-day ($27.16), 50-day ($27.60), and 100-day ($29.31) simple moving averages, which shifts the near-to-intermediate trend back in the bulls' favor. The bigger-picture hurdle is still the 200-day SMA at $37.52, with the stock trading 14.9% below it—so this remains a rebound inside a longer-term repair process.

RSI is 53.20, which points to neutral momentum rather than an overbought "blow-off" move. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge how stretched a move is, and this reading suggests SMCI has room to push without immediately flashing an exhaustion signal.

The longer-term trend damage hasn't fully cleared: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day below the 200-day) that formed in December 2025 is still in place. That's why traders will likely treat rallies as "prove it" moves until price can reclaim and hold above the longer-term averages.

Key Resistance : $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price action

: $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price action Key Support: $28.50 — a nearby floor tied to a recent pivot zone and close to the cluster of short-term moving averages

Zooming out, the stock is still down 2.87% over the last 12 months and sits well below the $62.36 52-week high, even after bouncing off the March low and the $19.48 52-week low zone. The recent swing high in February and swing low in March frame the current move as a rebound attempt to build a higher-low structure.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 55 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY)

: 55 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.38 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY)

: $11.38 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 14.6x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $29.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Neutral (Lowers Target to $34.00) (May 6)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $34.00) (May 6) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $40.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $40.00) (May 6) JP Morgan: Neutral (Lowers Target to $28.00) (April 16)

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 15% at $32 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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