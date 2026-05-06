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May 6, 2026 12:25 PM 3 min read

Super Micro Sales Surge On Upbeat Guidance Beat—But JPMorgan Warns Of Deep Risks

Still, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee stayed cautious because governance issues, capital needs, and pricing pressure continue to weigh on the stock.

JPMorgan Raises Forecast, Keeps Neutral Rating

Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating on Super Micro and raised his price forecast to $32 from $28.

He said stronger customer diversification and better margin execution drove higher out-year revenue, margin, and EPS estimates.

Margin Beat Offsets Revenue Shortfall

Chatterjee said Super Micro's fiscal third-quarter of 2026 EPS beat came from stronger margins, even though revenue missed expectations.

Revenue reached $10.2 billion, below JPMorgan's $12.3 billion estimate and consensus of $12.4 billion, while gross margin rose to 10.1%, above JPMorgan's 6.7% estimate and consensus of 6.8%.

EPS came in at $0.84, topping JPMorgan's $0.60 estimate and consensus of $0.63.

Guidance Improves, But Risks Remain

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, Super Micro guided revenue of $11.0 billion to $12.5 billion, above JPMorgan's $10.8 billion estimate and consensus of $11.2 billion.

The company also guided EPS of $0.65 to $0.79, above JPMorgan's $0.53 estimate and consensus of $0.57.

Chatterjee said demand for AI and margin recovery look encouraging, but corporate governance uncertainty, potential capital-raising costs, and competitive AI server pricing keep him from taking a more bullish stance.

Technical Analysis

SMCI is now trading above its 20-day ($27.16), 50-day ($27.60), and 100-day ($29.31) simple moving averages, which shifts the near-to-intermediate trend back in the bulls' favor. The bigger-picture hurdle is still the 200-day SMA at $37.52, with the stock trading 14.9% below it—so this remains a rebound inside a longer-term repair process.

RSI is 53.20, which points to neutral momentum rather than an overbought "blow-off" move. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge how stretched a move is, and this reading suggests SMCI has room to push without immediately flashing an exhaustion signal.

The longer-term trend damage hasn't fully cleared: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day below the 200-day) that formed in December 2025 is still in place. That's why traders will likely treat rallies as "prove it" moves until price can reclaim and hold above the longer-term averages.

  • Key Resistance: $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price action
  • Key Support: $28.50 — a nearby floor tied to a recent pivot zone and close to the cluster of short-term moving averages

Zooming out, the stock is still down 2.87% over the last 12 months and sits well below the $62.36 52-week high, even after bouncing off the March low and the $19.48 52-week low zone. The recent swing high in February and swing low in March frame the current move as a rebound attempt to build a higher-low structure.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 55 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $11.38 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 14.6x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $29.40. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Wedbush: Neutral (Lowers Target to $34.00) (May 6)
  • Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $40.00) (May 6)
  • JP Morgan: Neutral (Lowers Target to $28.00) (April 16)

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 15% at $32 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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