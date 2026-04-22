JPMorgan Sees Stronger AI Positioning and Upside

JPMorgan analyst Mark R. Murphy maintained an Overweight rating on Adobe with a $420 price forecast on Wednesday, saying the firm left the Summit “incrementally more positive” on Adobe’s positioning in the agentic AI era. He pointed to Adobe’s strategy of acting as an “orchestration, intelligence, and governance layer” across AI platforms, supported by products like CX Enterprise and broad partnerships with major AI ecosystems.

Murphy viewed this as reinforcing Adobe’s relevance in an AI-driven ecosystem.

He also highlighted Adobe’s shift toward usage- and outcome-based pricing as a positive for long-term monetization.

Murphy also highlighted expanding monetization avenues beyond subscriptions, including usage-based and outcome-driven pricing, which Adobe said could enhance its growth profile and accelerate adoption.

BNP Paribas Highlights AI Growth and Capital Allocation

BNP Paribas analyst Stefan Slowinski kept a more cautious stance with a $265 price forecast, implying modest upside from current levels.

He noted that Adobe reported over $400 million in AI-related annual recurring revenue in the first quarter of 2026, growing more than 200% year over year, though from a smaller base.

Slowinski also pointed to a new $25 billion share buyback plan and the pending Semrush acquisition, which he expects could add roughly one percentage point to revenue growth in the second quarter and full-year 2026.

Growth Momentum and Competitive Landscape in Focus

Both analysts emphasized Adobe’s scale and growth across key segments. Murphy highlighted more than $3 billion in combined ARR from GenStudio, AEP + Apps, and AEM + Agentic Web, growing over 20%. Slowinski noted strong adoption trends, with over 850 million monthly active users across Adobe platforms and accelerating enterprise AI uptake.

While he described Adobe as offering the most comprehensive AI creative suite, he also flagged rising competition as a factor to watch.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were up 3.47% at $255.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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