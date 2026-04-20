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Applovin logo on smartphone
April 20, 2026 12:15 PM 2 min read

AppLovin Seen With E-Commerce As Key Swing Factor, Gaming Drives Near-Term Growth, BofA Says

AppLovin is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on May 6.

• AppLovin stock is trading in a tight range. What’s ahead for APP stock?

Gaming Drives Immediate Sequential Growth

Management continues to highlight mobile gaming as the main engine for first-quarter sequential growth. BofA expects gaming strength to carry the majority of the quarter’s expansion.

Investor first-quarter e-commerce expectations edged lower, with a ramp expected in referral cohort spending; gaming is likely to drive most quarter-over-quarter growth, the note said.

E-commerce Scaling In The Spotlight

Analysts are looking for evidence that e-commerce is successfully scaling. BofA models a significant jump in net revenue from the “referral” cohort of advertisers. They forecast this segment to reach $90 million in the first quarter, up from $34 million in the fourth quarter. This estimate assumes an additional 2,000 advertisers went live during the quarter.

Second Half Estimates Remain Debated

While BofA maintains a “Street high” Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) forecast for 2026, the market remains divided.

The average investor estimate for 2026 e-commerce revenue sits at $1.5 billion, significantly lower than BofA's $2.1 billion projection. BofA warned that a lack of a first-half ramp could lead to second-half “estimate cuts.”

The firm's $705 price forecast is based on a 25 times enterprise value-to-calendar 2027 estimated EBITDA multiple.

APP Stock Price Activity: AppLovin shares were up 0.60% at $480.04 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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