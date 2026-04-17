Apple Leans Into Edge AI With M5 Chip Push, BofA Calls It 'Meaningful Step'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is positioning itself as the “ultimate edge AI play” through its latest internal hardware developments.

In a Friday note, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and a $325 price forecast for the tech giant. The focus remains on the newly expanded M5 chip family, which analysts believe will revolutionize on-device AI processing.

AI-Optimized Architecture Drives Local Inference

The M5 generation represents a “meaningful step” toward a self-sustained AI compute stack. Unlike previous iterations, the M5 focuses on local inference. This strategy reduces reliance on cloud infrastructure.

According to BofA, this shift provides “faster response time, better privacy and lower cloud infra costs.” The base M5 launched in October, followed by the Pro and Max versions in March.

Hardware Innovation: The Neural Accelerator

Apple has fundamentally altered its chip design to prioritize AI workloads. The M5 broadens the AI story by involving the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Central Processing Unit (CPU) more explicitly.

Specifically, Apple added a “Neural Accelerator” to every GPU core. This allows GPU-based AI tasks to run significantly faster.

BofA noted that M5 delivered up to four times faster time to first token (TTFT) compared to the previous M4 generation in specialized benchmarks.

Outlook for Retail Investors

BofA views Apple as a “high-quality compounder” despite recent market volatility. The firm expects product revenues to grow 11% year-over-year in fiscal 2026.

Mohan stated, “We see AAPL as the highest quality name in our coverage.” The analyst believes the vertically integrated AI stack will be more “economically durable” than renting public cloud services.

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were up 3.06% at $271.45 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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