Broadcom's Secret Weapon: The Massive AI Chip Deal Set To Explode In 2027

Strong Demand Across Chips And Networking

Analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated its Outperform rating and $480 price forecast on Friday after meeting with CEO Hock Tan and other executives, highlighting solid demand across Broadcom's chip and networking businesses.

The analyst said Broadcom is building a large pipeline of custom chips for major customers like Anthropic and OpenAI, including a major deal expected to begin in 2027.

He expects this pipeline to support steady growth as new products roll out over time. Rakesh also pointed to continued strength in networking, which should further support the company's expansion.

Software Growth And Cash Flow Outlook

The analyst expects Broadcom's VMware software business to grow at a steady pace of high single digits to around 10% annually, while maintaining very high profitability of about 80% margins.

He estimates this segment could help generate more than $54 billion in annual free cash flow over time, supporting Broadcom's long-term financial strength even as the stock has already risen sharply over the past year.

Technical Analysis

Broadcom is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting just below the $414.61 high, which is consistent with sustained buyer control over the past year.

The stock is trading 19.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.8% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests strong alignment of short- and intermediate-term trends.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 77.69, which is firmly overbought and often signals "crowded" upside momentum.

RSI at 77.69 shows buyers have been in control lately, but it can also mean pullbacks become more likely if momentum cools.

The 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA in March (a "death cross"), a longer-term caution flag, even as the price has pushed higher since then.

That tension—strong price extension above key averages while a longer-term crossover still lingers—is why the next test near the top of the range matters.

Key Resistance : $403.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the highs.

: $403.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the highs. Key Support: $324.50 — an area where buyers previously showed up to defend the trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.23 (Up from $1.58 YoY)

: $2.23 (Up from $1.58 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $21.99 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY)

: $21.99 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 77.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $466.23. Recent analyst moves include:

Seaport Global : Downgraded to Neutral (April 8)

: Downgraded to Neutral (April 8) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 7)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 7) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (March 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were up 1.17% at $403.12 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $414.61, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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