Strong Data Center Demand Drives Growth

Higher demand for AMD's server chips, along with deployments by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , is supporting its outlook.

The firm expects AMD to benefit from supplying large-scale projects for companies like OpenAI and Meta, with a key milestone being the delivery of its first major order and securing follow-up deals.

However, weaker performance in its personal computer business could offset some of these gains.

Financial Outlook And Valuation

Wolfe kept its 2026 estimates mostly unchanged, as stronger data center growth balances weaker consumer demand.

The firm maintained an Outperform rating.

Technical Analysis

AMD is holding a strong uptrend near its 52-week high ($279.34), which keeps the longer-term bias pointed higher even with a premarket dip.

The stock is trading 24.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.3% above its 100-day SMA, a spread that indicates buyers have been in control across both short- and intermediate-term timeframes.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 78.94, which is firmly overbought and often signals choppier trading or pauses. RSI at 78.94 shows momentum is still strong, but it also signals the stock is getting "crowded" on the long side.

On the longer view, the stock is up 218.01% over the past 12 months, consistent with a powerful trend but also raising the bar for continued upside without consolidation.

The golden cross in July 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the primary trend has remained constructive through pullbacks.

Key Resistance : $279.50 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently topped out.

: $279.50 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently topped out. Key Support: $224.50 — a key line where buyers previously showed up to defend the trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.86 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY)

: $9.86 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 106.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 1.51% at $274.06 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock