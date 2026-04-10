Murphy reiterated a Neutral rating on CoreWeave with a $90 price forecast on Thursday.

$21 Billion AI Expansion

Shift Toward Inference

Growth Tailwinds, Execution Risks

Murphy said the scale of the agreement could support CoreWeave's long-term revenue trajectory and reduce uncertainty around projected run-rate targets.

“In our view, an order of this magnitude could help to de-risk the out year revenue trajectory and support the exit annualized run rate levels the company had outlined last quarter,” the analyst said.

However, he warned that industry-wide constraints in power availability and interconnect capacity remain key risks. He also noted the stock could remain volatile and sensitive to broader macro conditions.

Price Action

CoreWeave shares rose 12.7% to $103.68, while Meta Platforms gained 0.5% to $631.55 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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