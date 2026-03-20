Arm Holdings Targets $60 Billion Market As Pivot To Physical Chips Threatens To Disrupt Rivals

Upgrade Sparks Rally On AI Optimism

Expansion Into Full Chip Strategy

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya said Arm is entering a major transition, moving beyond licensing to build its own CPU chiplets. The analyst noted this could significantly expand the company’s opportunity, potentially increasing revenue exposure by up to 30x and operating profit by up to 20x as it targets a CPU market that could reach $60 billion by 2030.

Risks And Timeline Remain In Focus

Arya cautioned that the benefits may take two to three years to materialize and flagged near-term pressure from weak smartphone demand. He also highlighted risks from rising competition and the possibility that Arm could compete with its own customers, noting that the company may need at least 3% server CPU market share to offset potential licensing declines. The analyst maintained a Neutral rating with a $140 price forecast pending clearer execution.

Technical Analysis

Arm is trading 9.6% above its 20-day SMA and 5.8% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the near-term uptrend remains intact even after the earlier pullback. Shares are up 14% over the past 12 months and are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, trading in the $80.00 to $183.16 range.

Momentum gauges are constructive but not overheated: RSI is at 60.45, which sits in neutral territory. The MACD is bullish, with the MACD line at 1.2659 above the signal line at 0.6260, reinforcing the idea that upside momentum remains in control.

The combination of an RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength improving but not in “overbought” territory.

Key Resistance : $144.00

: $144.00 Key Support: $111.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 50 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY)

: 50 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.48 Billion (Up from $1.24 Billion YoY)

: $1.48 Billion (Up from $1.24 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 173.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $162.60. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 20)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 20) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $145.00) (Feb. 5)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $145.00) (Feb. 5) TD Cowen: Buy (Lowers Target to $165.00) (Feb. 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Neutral (Score: 52.09) — The stock’s trend is middle-of-the-pack versus the broader market, aligning with a “selective strength” profile rather than a runaway momentum leader.

: Neutral (Score: 52.09) — The stock’s trend is middle-of-the-pack versus the broader market, aligning with a “selective strength” profile rather than a runaway momentum leader. Value: Weak (Score: 3.89) — The market is pricing Arm at a steep premium, so the chart often needs continued growth expectations to justify upside follow-through.

The Verdict: Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-supported but valuation-stretched setup. If the stock can push toward $144.00 while holding above $111.50, the tape is likely rewarding trend strength; if it loses that support zone, the premium valuation can amplify downside reactions.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ARM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were up 3.81% at $134.76 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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