Nvidia Still Top AI Pick With Massive Upside Ahead: Analyst

Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya reaffirmed a bullish outlook on Nvidia following GTC 2026, highlighting its expanding role across the AI ecosystem and maintaining a Buy rating with a $300 price forecast.

Sees Massive Data Center Opportunity Ahead

Arya said Nvidia’s projected $1 trillion-plus in data center revenue for 2025–2027 reflects only part of the opportunity, as it excludes contributions from CPUs, storage systems, and newer rack offerings. The analyst noted that these segments could expand the total opportunity by roughly 50%, positioning Nvidia to address a significantly larger market as AI adoption scales.

Highlights Profit Potential In New AI Workloads

Arya pointed to improvements in efficiency and cost, with Nvidia reducing the cost of generating AI outputs to about $6 per 1 million tokens. The analyst said the company is also expanding into a new category of ultra-low-latency workloads through its LPX systems, which could represent about 25% of the market and deliver significantly higher profitability compared with other segments.

Roadmap And Reach Support Long-Term Growth

Arya emphasized Nvidia’s evolving roadmap, including a shift toward combining copper and optical technologies in near-term systems and moving to fully advanced optical solutions in future platforms. The analyst also noted Nvidia’s growing reach beyond major cloud providers, with enterprise and sovereign customers expected to account for a larger share of AI workloads over time, supporting sustained long-term growth.

Technical Analysis

Nvidia is trading 2.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $184.44 and 3.1% below its 100-day SMA of $185.89, showing the stock is still working through a short-term consolidation phase. Shares have gained 53.51% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its low.

The RSI is at 45.31, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum isn’t stretched in either direction. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.1357, below its signal line at -0.8752, pointing to bearish pressure that’s still weighing on the near-term trend. The combination of neutral RSI (45.31) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $185.00

: $185.00 Key Support: $178.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 27, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.73 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.73 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $78.69 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY)

: $78.69 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $280.96. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (Mar. 18) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $325.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $325.00) (Mar. 18) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $240.00) (Mar. 18)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NVDA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.50% at $179.50 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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