Bolton said Nvidia's latest announcements at GTC reinforce its strong growth outlook, driven by sustained demand and expanding capabilities across AI infrastructure.
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NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 0.33% at $182.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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