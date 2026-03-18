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The modern nvidia logo and company name displayed on the building exterior, California, U.S, October 09, 2025
March 18, 2026 12:31 PM 2 min read

Nvidia Targets $1 Trillion Revenue, Backed By Rubin And Groq Chips

Bolton said Nvidia's latest announcements at GTC reinforce its strong growth outlook, driven by sustained demand and expanding capabilities across AI infrastructure.

Strong Demand Supports $1T Revenue Target

Groq Strategy Expands Inference Capabilities

Roadmap, Software And Ecosystem Drive Expansion

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 0.33% at $182.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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