Wall Street analysts reassessed Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) after the chipmaker delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, even as questions emerged around the sustainability of near-term AI revenue tied to China.

AMD reported revenue of $10.27 billion, beating the Street's $9.67 billion estimate, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.53 per share, well above the consensus forecast of $1.32. Total revenue climbed 34% year over year, reflecting broad-based strength across its core businesses.

Data Center and Client Segments Drive Growth

The company's Data Center segment remained the main growth engine, with revenue rising 39% year over year to $5.4 billion. Client and Gaming revenue increased 37% to $3.9 billion, while Embedded revenue grew 3% to $950 million.

For the current quarter, AMD forecast first-quarter revenue of about $9.8 billion, which includes roughly $100 million in MI308 accelerator sales to China. That outlook is above the analyst consensus of $9.39 billion.

Analyst Ratings and Price Forecasts

Wedbush Sees One-Time China Boost

Bryson said AMD exceeded revenue expectations largely due to strength in its Data Center and Client segments, but noted that a meaningful portion of the upside came from MI308 sales to China. He cautioned that this suggests growth in AI-related silicon may be more subdued, given that the China contribution is unlikely to repeat.

KeyBanc Highlights MI450 and Helios Roadmap

Vinh said AMD delivered strong fourth-quarter results and issued optimistic first-quarter guidance, even though $390 million in MI308 sales to China provided a one-time boost. He pointed to continued progress on AMD's next-generation MI450 and Helios platforms, which are expected to begin ramping in the third quarter of 2026 with meaningful volumes in the fourth quarter. Vinh forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $49.5 billion and earnings of $7.75 per share.

Rosenblatt Flags Capacity Expansion and Cost Pressures

Benchmark Sees AI Roadmap Gaining Traction

JP Morgan Cautions on Margins and Operating Leverage

Cantor Fitzgerald Flags AI Expectations Risk

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 17.17% at $200.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock