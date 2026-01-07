Mobileye Pitches Robotaxis As Next Big Growth Vertical At CES

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) used its CES stage to widen its bet beyond driver assistance, unveiling a $900 million deal for Mentee Robotics that pushes the company into "physical AI" for industrial fleets.

At the same time, the company framed robotaxis as a core growth vertical, detailing a Volkswagen-backed MOIA program targeting a Level 4-ready vehicle by February 2026 and a driverless U.S. launch in the second half of 2026.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said Mobileye Global laid out a clear growth roadmap at its CES 2026 press conference.

Robotics Deal Opens A New Growth Engine

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating on Mobileye.

Mobileye used CES to announce its $900 million acquisition of Mentee Robotics, a move Chatterjee views as a strategic expansion into "physical AI."

Management said the deal builds on technology already used in autonomous driving, the analyst told.

Mobileye plans to target near-term robotics deployments in structured settings such as factories and fulfillment centers, with production expected in 2028, he noted.

Longer term, the company aims to enter unstructured environments like homes by the end of the decade, Chatterjee said.

Core Automotive Business Shows Strong Momentum

The analyst noted that Mobileye reported robust progress in its core ADAS business.

The company said it won about 95% of RFQs with its top-10 automaker customers in 2025 and added new OEM partners, including Volvo and Subaru, he said.

Mobileye now sees a $24.5 billion design pipeline through 2033, with most of that awarded in just the past three years, Chatterjee said.

Its chips already power roughly 230 million vehicles globally, the analyst said.

Robotaxis And Autonomy Programs Advance Toward Launch

Mobileye highlighted growing momentum in robotaxis, led by partnerships with Volkswagen and MOIA, he said.

The company plans to deliver a Level-4-ready vehicle in early 2026 and launch driverless service in the U.S. later that year, followed by expansion to multiple cities, Chatterjee noted.

The analyst added that Mobileye is also pushing to cut system costs for advanced driver assistance while refining higher-level autonomy toward near-zero human intervention, supported by its simulation-driven autonomy stack.

MBLY Price Action: Mobileye Global shares were up 1.52% at $12.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock