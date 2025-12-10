Home Depot's 2026 Guidance Is Cautious — JPMorgan Says Demand Is Still Building

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Tuesday hosted its Investor and Analyst Day event.

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock after the event.

The analyst mentioned the following key takeaways:

Home Depot provided cautious guidance for 2026, with limited visibility into any driver of stronger home improvement trends, especially after the softness in the back half of 2025. The company guided to same-store sales flat to +2%, total sales growth of 2.5%-4.5%, and adjusted earnings growth at flat to +4%.

The company expects to benefit from market-share gains and long-term growth in home-improvement demand, with pent-up demand of around $20 billion continuing to build in 2026.

Home Depot estimates a TAM (total addressable market) of around $1.1 trillion, including a consumer market of around $500 billion and a Pro market of approximately $600 billion.

"HD believes it has sufficient capacity for several years of growth, with the company now looking to unleash the capabilities of its asset base to drive share," he further wrote.

HD Price Action: Home Depot shares were up 0.34% at $346.43 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Home Depot’s market capitalization of $344.88 billion positions it as a leading player in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly within specialty retail.

With a P/E ratio of 23.55, the stock suggests a premium valuation relative to historical norms, reflecting investor confidence in its growth prospects, especially as the 52-week range indicates a significant decline from its recent high of $436.36.

The dividend yield of 2.66% also underscores its appeal as a steady income-generating investment amid a volatile market environment.

