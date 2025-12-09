Vail Resorts Q1 Preview: Web Traffic Is Up, But Skiers Want Cheaper Passes

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Investors are likely to focus on season pass trends and commentary on early season performance, according to BofA Securities.

The Vail Resorts Analyst: Analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated a Neutral rating and price target of $165.

The Vail Resorts Thesis: EpicPass unit growth is likely to have improved slightly from the previous quarter, "given the acceleration in our web traffic data," Kelly said in the note.

He added, however, that dollar growth may have remained largely flat with a "mix shift to lower frequency and less expensive passes in the last selling period."

Vail Resorts is unlikely to change its full-year guidance this early in the season, the analyst stated.

Inntopia data through Oct. 31 shows a weaker start but a strong finish to the year, he further said.

MTN Price Action: Shares of Vail Resorts had risen by 0.83% to $145.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

