UiPath Breaks Its Growth Slowdown, Analysts Say Q3 Marks A Turning Point

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) jumped on Thursday, after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane reiterated a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $15 to $19.

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity: UiPath reported revenues of $411 million and non-GAAP operating income of $88 million, beating guidance by $19 million and $18 million, respectively, Crane said in a note. ARR (annual recurring revenue) grew 11% year-on-year to $1.782 billion, implied net new ARR of $59 million for the quarter, he added.

"This was the first quarter in two years that net-new ARR has increased on a yoy basis, marking a significant milestone that gives credence to the company’s strategy leaning into agentic automation and orchestration in a dynamic enterprise software market," the analyst wrote. Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance by $20 million to a midpoint of $1.594 billion, he further stated.

Needham: UiPath reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share on 16% total revenue growth with subscription revenue growing 19.6% and license revenue up 9.4%, Berg said. Net new ARR returned to growth after two years, he added.

ARR grew 10.9% year-on-year to $1.782 billion, representing a deceleration from 11.1% growth in the previous quarter and 16.6% growth last year, the analyst stated. "FY26 revenue was guided up 11.5%, a solid improvement from the prior forecast for 10.1% growth despite a small incremental FX headwind," he further wrote.

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares were up 23.92% at $18.41 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $18.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

