Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) upcoming results are set to spotlight the company’s accelerating artificial intelligence business, with investors watching fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and gross margin trends closely.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained Broadcom with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $380 to $435.

Schneider expects Broadcom’s upcoming results to center on fiscal 2026 AI revenue guidance, along with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and OpenAI contributions and the gross margin trajectory tied to the rising mix of custom XPUs.

Investor Expectations Remain Elevated

The analyst notes that investor expectations remain high going into the quarter due to strong industry results and momentum from major customers, particularly Google, after its Gemini 3 launch.

He believes Broadcom will raise fiscal 2026 AI revenue guidance above its prior forecast of 100% year-over-year growth, and expects management to provide more clarity on the revenue split between custom XPU and Networking, as well as OpenAI’s role in the growth outlook.

Schneider says investors are already positioned positively, supported by strong peer performance, especially Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , and encouraging demand signals from Google. Expectations remain elevated as spending levels from hyperscale customers continue to accelerate.

Goldman projects sustained AI strength in the fourth quarter and anticipates fiscal 2026 first-quarter guidance above consensus, thanks to significant customer investment.

Schneider forecasts Broadcom’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 AI revenue at $45.4 billion and $77.3 billion, representing +128% and +70% annual growth.

Three Major Swing Factors for Earnings Day

Schneider says three variables are likely to drive Broadcom’s stock reaction on earnings day. The first is whether the company raises its fiscal 2026 AI revenue guidance. This comes after strong signals from Google and Nvidia.

The second variable is how much Google and OpenAI are expected to contribute to fiscal 2026 revenue. Investors will pay close attention to Google’s incremental spending trends. They will also watch OpenAI’s role in shaping the outlook.

The third variable is the fiscal 2026 gross margin progression. Broadcom’s fast-growing custom XPU business is projected to climb more than 160% year over year. This rapid growth continues to create near-term margin dilution.

What May Move the Stock Near-Term

The analyst says the market already expects an AI revenue guidance boost, so new datapoints on customer spending, fresh design wins, and AI Networking upside could determine near-term stock performance.

He sees additional growth opportunities in networking driven by Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6 rollout and broader AI infrastructure expansion.

Schneider raised fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 EPS estimates by ~14%. He introduced fiscal 2028, 2029, and 2030 EPS forecasts of $17.35, $20.00, and $22.40.

Price Action: AVGO stock was trading higher by 1.48% to $390.74 at last check Wednesday.

