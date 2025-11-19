Lowe's Gets Analyst Praise As Results Top Home Depot On Key Metrics

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) climbed in early trading on Wednesday, despite the company reporting downbeat third-quarter sales.

Although the company reported disappointing third-quarter comps and lowered its full-year guidance, its results were better than home improvement rival Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) , according to Telsey Advisory Group.

The Lowe’s Companies Analyst: Analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $305.

The Lowe’s Companies Thesis: The company indicated that its sales were "negatively impacted by a lack of storms and a cautious consumer," Feldman said in the note.

Lowe's total sales rose 3.2% to $20.8 billion, while comps were up 0.4%, missing consensus of 1.0%, and earnings came in at $3.06 per share, topping consensus of $2.97 per share, he added.

The analyst mentioned the following ways in which Lowe's results were better than those of Home Depot:

Lowe's comps grew by 0.4% versus Home Depot's 0.2%

Lowe's projected adjusted earnings of $12.25 per share for fiscal 2026, within its prior range of $12.20-$12.45 per share. Home Depot is lowering its full-year guidance by around 46 cents per share.

LOW Price Action: Lowe’s Companies shares were up 5.21% at $231.02 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock