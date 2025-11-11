Analog Devices Poised For Modest Growth On Industrial Strength And Lean Inventories: Analyst

Investors are turning their attention to Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) ahead of its quarterly report, with expectations centered on updates about automotive and industrial demand trends.

Anticipation is building around Analog Devices' earnings as the company's lean inventories, disciplined channel management, and industrial strength position it for modest growth despite mixed signals from peers.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices with a price forecast of $285.

Schneider expects investors to closely watch Analog Devices for updates on automotive and industrial demand, channel dynamics, and customer order trends.

The analyst noted that investors remain slightly optimistic ahead of the company's upcoming results, driven by Analog Devices’ lean channel inventories and conservative guidance approach.

He anticipates Analog Devices will post about 2% revenue upside for the quarter and guide for modest quarter-over-quarter growth, supported by industrial resilience offsetting seasonal softness.

Schneider projects continued strength across the company's key markets, introducing new fiscal 2028 estimates and setting his adjusted EPS forecasts for fiscal 2026, fiscal 2027, and fiscal 2028 4%, 3%, and 8% above Street consensus, respectively. The analyst’s outlook is driven by expectations of sustained industrial growth and unique revenue drivers within Analog Devices’ business mix.

He expects management commentary on several fronts to be key for the stock's movement.

Schneider anticipates Analog Devices will provide additional clarity on revenue contribution and margin implications within the Automotive and Industrial segments.

The analyst highlights the importance of management's discussion of inventory practices, as Analog Devices maintains leaner channel inventories while maintaining higher balance-sheet stock levels. He expects updates on order trends that could signal how end-market demand is evolving.

Looking beyond the report, Schneider expects debate to continue around automotive and industrial demand trends, especially if near-term commentary on automotive remains cautious. However, the analyst maintains a constructive long-term view, expecting Analog Devices’ fundamentals to outperform peers given its disciplined channel management and diversified growth catalysts.

Schneider expects fourth-quarter revenue of $3.08 billion and EPS of $2.32.

Price Action: ADI stock is trading higher by 0.43% to $232.95 at last check on Tuesday.

