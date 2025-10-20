DoorDash Expected To Beat Q3 Targets, Raise Outlook After Deliveroo Deal

Strong tracking data indicate that DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) may report its third-quarter results at the high end of its guidance and raise estimates to reflect the recent acquisition of Deliveroo (OTC:DLVEY), according to BTIG.

DASH is in positive territory. Get the market research here.

The DoorDash Analyst: Analyst Jake Fuller reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $315.

The DoorDash Thesis: Strong underlying trends indicate that the company could meet the high-end of its GOV (gross merchandize value) guidance of 21%-23%, Fuller said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Fuller stated that he expects DoorDash to report order growth of 14% and GOV of 16%, while commenting, "The bigger unknown is whether DASH will flow through GOV upside or reinvest?"

The analyst raised the fourth-quarter estimates for GOV from $25.8 billion to $27.5 billion and for 2026 from $115.5 billion to $128.9 billion. He also raised the revenue estimates for the fourth quarter from $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion and for 2026 from $15.9 billion to $19.5 billion.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 0.94% at $265.52 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $285.50. This upward momentum reflects a strong year-to-date performance of 55.6%, indicating robust investor confidence as the company continues to capitalize on the growing demand for food delivery services.

From a technical perspective, DoorDash is currently trading approximately 2.3% higher than its 50-day moving average, suggesting a bullish short-term trend.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock