Alphabet's Gemini Redesign Could Lift Engagement But Risk User Disruption

As technology companies continue to innovate and adapt to shifting user preferences, the focus on creating engaging and monetizable digital experiences has intensified. This trend is driving tech giants to reimagine their platforms, aiming to capture user attention and increase their market share in a competitive landscape.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is testing a Gemini AI app redesign, which could drive higher engagement and content monetization, with some risks, according to BofA Securities.

The Alphabet Analyst: Analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating and price target of $252.

The Alphabet Thesis: The Gemini AI app revamp offers a more visual and scrollable feed experience, where suggested prompts are paired with images, Post said in the note.

The analyst mentioned the following "potential positives from the revamp":

A more visual and feed-based layout may drive higher engagement, especially for mobile users who are used to scrolling formats like reels.

This could increase time spent on the app.

Help users discover Gemini’s broader capabilities and expand use cases, leading to broader adoption.

Higher monetization potential with increased engagement and new content formats.

"However, risk is that an interface overhaul could disrupt existing user habits and make the app less competitive with core ChatGPT functionality," he further wrote.

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 1.34% at $248.13 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $256.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: HVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com