Analysts said Intuit’s INTU growth prospects are underpinned by strong mid-market momentum, rising TurboTax Live adoption and expanding artificial intelligence-driven capabilities across its platform.

They highlighted that Intuit’s pivot toward higher-value services, deeper cross-sell opportunities and AI integration could sustain mid-teens revenue growth and margin expansion in the years ahead.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating on Intuit with a price forecast of $800.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating on Intuit with a price forecast of $860.

Bank of America Securities: Sills said Intuit’s mid-market and assisted tax segments are scaling off larger bases, making the company’s 20% aspirational revenue growth target achievable in the near term. The analyst pointed to leverage from Intuit’s standard services platform, which supports meaningful scale and underpins management’s forecast for 80 basis points of margin expansion in fiscal 2026.

He noted Intuit’s QuickBooks business is gaining traction in the mid-market, helped by 250 sales reps upselling QuickBooks Online Advanced customers and a large addressable services market in payroll, capital and payments. Sills highlighted the upcoming launch of Intuit Connect as a catalyst for cross-selling into these markets.

On the consumer side, the analyst emphasized sustained momentum in TurboTax Live, which grew 47% last year and still has low penetration. Management reiterated a 15–20% growth target, though Sills said 40% growth is possible given demand trends. The analyst also pointed to tighter integration between TurboTax and Credit Karma as a driver of incremental revenue growth through cross-selling.

Sills noted Intuit’s AI-driven platform provides a differentiated intelligence system by combining vast financial data with human expertise, driving operational efficiencies and actionable insights across its ecosystem.

The analyst said the platform enhances customer experience while enabling scalability across QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp and Credit Karma.

Finally, Sills noted Intuit reaffirmed its long-term growth targets, including 15%–20% for Global Business Solutions, 6%–10% for TurboTax, and 10–15% for Credit Karma, supported by scale, deeper penetration, and ongoing AI integration.

Sills projected fiscal 2026 sales of $21.09 billion and EPS of $23.09.

Goldman Sachs: Rangan said he is increasingly confident in the company’s long-term growth prospects following its Analyst Day. The analyst argued that Intuit’s deep integration of AI into its user interface and across its platform should accelerate adoption, boost retention and fuel growth in the AI-plus-Software as a Service (SaaS) cycle.

He noted Intuit has a track record of accelerating growth, expanding margins and scaling its core tax and business with small and medium-sized companies. Rangan said Intuit’s early investments in AI, large customer data set and Generative AI Operating System (GenOS) governance platform position it to thrive despite concerns about competition from AI-native startups.

The analyst pointed to TurboTax Live’s strong momentum, projecting 15%–20% growth with rising margins backed by AI efficiency in assisted tax services.

He also highlighted Intuit’s mid-market opportunity, where offerings like QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite command much higher Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPC) and address an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market overdue for innovation.

Rangan concluded that Intuit is shifting deliberately from a unit-growth strategy to a higher-ARPC, platform-led model. The analyst said this pivot, combined with cross-sell opportunities across Credit Karma and Mailchimp, should sustain mid-teens revenue growth and more than 20% profit growth over multiple years.

Rangan projected fiscal 2026 sales of $21.19 billion and EPS of $23.38.

INTU Price Action: Intuit stock is up 2.13% at $689.35 at publication on Friday.

