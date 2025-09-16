Smartphone displaying Fiverr logo on yellow background
September 16, 2025 11:09 AM 1 min read

Why JPMorgan Says Fiverr's Painful Layoffs Could Lead To Long-Term Gain

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

As the gig economy evolves, companies are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth. This technological shift opens up new possibilities for businesses to streamline processes and innovate, setting the stage for significant strategic transformations.

Fiverr International Ltd's (NYSE:FVRR) AI-driven restructuring will position the company to target larger long-term growth opportunities, according to JPMorgan.

The Fiverr International Analyst: Analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $30.

The Fiverr International Thesis: The company's restructuring includes transitioning to an "AI-native infrastructure and mindset," laying off around 30% of its current workforce, and returning to a startup mode, Anmuth said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Fiverr International reiterated its guidance for the third quarter and 2025, indicating that the restructuring will not have a material impact on its business or revenue in the immediate future, he added.

The company expects the restructuring to result in around $30 million in annualized gross savings, "some of which will be reinvested in hiring AI talent, while some of it will be passed through to EBITDA," the analyst stated.

"Overall, we think the announcement is a function of AI-driven efficiency gains that the company has recently achieved, as well as the need to build AI-products at a faster pace," he further wrote.

FVRR Price Action: Fiverr Intl shares were up 2.57% at $23.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $20.82 to $36.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock

FVRR Logo
FVRRFiverr International Ltd
$23.562.75%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.39
Growth
67.55
Quality
N/A
Value
53.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved